Global To Help The Oral Wound Dressing Market Stand In A Good Stead

April 28, 2021
1
The Oral Wound Dressing Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape. 

Oral wound dressing is used in dental or oral surgeries to reduce pain and prevent infection and in order to promote healing.  The main concern for the dentists is the postoperative bleeding which can cause major complication after tooth extraction. Thus, the oral wound dressing is important to reduce the complications and therefore its usage is essential cannot be avoided.

Manufacturers in the oral wound dressing market are focusing on developing products that are easier to use and can be utilized by the patients as well. This is expected to have a positive impact on the oral wound dressing market during the forecast period.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has a negative impact on the oral wound dressing market. The outbreak led to a lockdowns in more than 100 countries which resulted in reduced number of dental procedures carried out leading to a temporary fall in the oral wound dressing market. In addition to that, the postponement of non-essential medical activities is another factor that has contributed towards the temporary negative growth of the market. However, with the economies opening up and the population going back to normalcy the oral wound dressing market is expected to experience stable growth during the forecast period.

There is a rising demand for pain free dental treatment and this is expected to be the major driver of oral wound dressing market. In addition, the increasing incidence of dental surgeries and root canal treatment is also expected to propel the growth of the oral wound dressing market. The unhealthy lifestyle with a large number of people consuming confectionery and junk food is leading to rise in number of dental problems which results in increasing number of dental surgery. Thus, this factor is also contributing towards the growth of the oral wound dressing market. In addition to that, less focus given on teeth and oral hygiene is also giving rise to a number of dental problems which is leading to considerable growth of the oral wound dressing market. 

Moreover, advanced and chemical free dental wound healing materials that reduces pain and eliminates discomfort is another factor expected to boost the growth of the market.

However, high cost of dental procedures is the major factor that may restrict the growth of the oral wound dressing market.

The global oral wound dressing market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. 

Based on product type, the global oral wound dressing market is segmented as:

  • Bismuth iodoform paraffin paste
  • Zinc oxide-based dressings
  • Alvogyl
  • Collagen
  • Oxidized regenerated cellulose
  • Whitehead’s varnish
  • Carnoy’s solution

Based on application, the global oral wound dressing market is segmented as:

  • Minor oral wounds
  • Closure of grafted sites
  • Repair of Schneiderian membrane

Based on end user, the global oral wound dressing market is segmented into:

  • Hospitals
  • Dental Clinics
Collagen is expected undergo maximum growth in the product type segment during the forecast period due to increasing advantages it offers over other products. Minor oral wounds is expected to dominate the application segment. Dental clinics are expected to dominate the end user segment as a large number of patients prefer to visit the dental clinic over a hospital. 

North America dominates the oral wound dressing market in terms of revenue due to rise in unhealthy eating habits which cause dental problems. The North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period as well. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for oral wound dressing as a result of rising geriatric population in this region who are more prone to developing dental problems. 

South and East Asia are expected to experience maximum growth in the oral wound dressing market due to increasing adoption of western culture which includes food habits as well. This is expected to make people in these regions more susceptible to develop dental problems.

Key players: 

  • DRCNZ
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Collagen Matrix Inc.
  • Nobel Biocare Services AG.
  • Novabone
  • Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • 3M Company
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Sabra Dental Products and Kerr Dental.

