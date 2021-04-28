Global To Help The Oral Wound Dressing Market Stand In A Good Stead
Oral wound dressing is used in dental or oral surgeries to reduce pain and prevent infection and in order to promote healing. The main concern for the dentists is the postoperative bleeding which can cause major complication after tooth extraction. Thus, the oral wound dressing is important to reduce the complications and therefore its usage is essential cannot be avoided.
Manufacturers in the oral wound dressing market are focusing on developing products that are easier to use and can be utilized by the patients as well. This is expected to have a positive impact on the oral wound dressing market during the forecast period.
The outbreak of Covid-19 has a negative impact on the oral wound dressing market. The outbreak led to a lockdowns in more than 100 countries which resulted in reduced number of dental procedures carried out leading to a temporary fall in the oral wound dressing market. In addition to that, the postponement of non-essential medical activities is another factor that has contributed towards the temporary negative growth of the market. However, with the economies opening up and the population going back to normalcy the oral wound dressing market is expected to experience stable growth during the forecast period.
Moreover, advanced and chemical free dental wound healing materials that reduces pain and eliminates discomfort is another factor expected to boost the growth of the market.
However, high cost of dental procedures is the major factor that may restrict the growth of the oral wound dressing market.
Based on product type, the global oral wound dressing market is segmented as:
- Bismuth iodoform paraffin paste
- Zinc oxide-based dressings
- Alvogyl
- Collagen
- Oxidized regenerated cellulose
- Whitehead’s varnish
- Carnoy’s solution
Based on application, the global oral wound dressing market is segmented as:
- Minor oral wounds
- Closure of grafted sites
- Repair of Schneiderian membrane
Based on end user, the global oral wound dressing market is segmented into:
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
South and East Asia are expected to experience maximum growth in the oral wound dressing market due to increasing adoption of western culture which includes food habits as well. This is expected to make people in these regions more susceptible to develop dental problems.
- DRCNZ
- Zimmer Biomet
- Collagen Matrix Inc.
- Nobel Biocare Services AG.
- Novabone
- Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd.
- 3M Company
- Integra LifeSciences
- Sabra Dental Products and Kerr Dental.
