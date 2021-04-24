Global To Drive The Substantial Growth Of The Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

The Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market report by PersistenceMarketResearch is focusing on the fact that healthcare providers are into collection of socioeconomic information of the patients, so that tracking at any point of time is possible. This on-the-go monitoring is amongst the ongoing trends in the healthcare industry.

Surge in the consumption of NSAIDs due to growing prevalence of inflammatory diseases is the major factor driving the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market. Other trends driving growth include increasing adoption of peptic ulcer drugs over surgery, changes in disease management, prevalence of stress ulcers due to higher smoking rates, availability of affordable therapy due to improvements in the service sector, and increasing awareness toward disease management through government campaigns. However, chronic side-effects associated with the long-term use of peptic ulcer drugs is a factor hampering the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market to some extent.

As per PMR analysis, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is set for steady growth over the next ten years, to be valued at US$ 47.7 Bn by 2030-end.

Companies covered in Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Report Pfizer Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Yuhan Corporation

Key Takeaways from Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Study

By product, the proton pump inhibitors segment was the largest revenue generating segment in the historical years. However, revenue from the potassium-competitive acid blockers segment is expected to expand rapidly, owing to the introduction of new P-CAB drugs in the market.

Based on indication, the gastric ulcers segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 3% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment led the global peptic ulcer drugs market, and is expected to remain the leading segment ahead too. Increasing hospitalization rates due to ulcer complications are expected to be the primary factor fuelling revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

North America holds the largest share in the global peptic ulcer drugs market, followed by Europe and East Asia.

Due to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, physician and hospital visits for non-essential treatment have reduced considerably, putting breaks on the progress of the peptic ulcer drugs market space.

“Increasing NSAID consumption is the major boosting factor for the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market,” says a PMR analyst.

Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market: Competition Analysis

Key players operating in the global peptic ulcer drugs market are Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca Plc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eisai Co. Ltd., Yuhan Corporation, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. These companies are primarily focusing on strategies such as co-promotions and co-marketing of their brands to penetrate the fastest-growing emerging markets across the world.

What Else is in the Report?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the peptic ulcer drugs market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015–2019 and projections for 2020–2030. Research of this report has been done based segmentation into product, indication, and distribution channel, across seven key regions of the world.

About Us :-