Global To Drive The Substantial Growth Of The Cosmetic Lasers Market
The Cosmetic Lasers Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.
Due to the rising prevalence rate of COVID 19 infection cases, the governments announced the countrywide lockdowns. During lockdowns, the patients are avoiding to avail the nonessential facilities due to movement constraints. The economic downturn and reduced discretionary spending discourage customers to undergo expensive cosmetic treatments. Thus, the reduction in the elective surgeries and demand for the ablative cosmetic treatments expects to hamper the cosmetic lasers market.
Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32374
Significant increase in preference for non-invasive treatment and technical advancement in laser technologies have fueled the cosmetic lasers market growth. Also, surge in adoption for non-aesthetic procedures, increasing cases of skin damages, reduced procedural expenses are some of the factors propelling the cosmetic lasers market growth. Additionally, some other factors like development of laser technology, increasing ageing population with an increased focus on body appearance among men as well as women and rising medical tourism expects to boost the cosmetic lasers market during the forecast period. Conversely, less emphasis of manufacturers on the aesthetic devices, strict safety guidelines for usage of cosmetic lasers may hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, sale of counterfeit products and lack of reimbursement are the restraining factors anticipated to hamper the growth of cosmetic lasers market.
Globally the cosmetic lasers market is segmented based on its product type, modality, application, end-users, and region.
Based on product the cosmetic lasers market is segmented as:
- Ablative
- Non-ablative
Based on modality the cosmetic lasers market is segmented as:
- Stand alone
- Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL)
- Er: YAG (Erbium YAG) laser
- Carbon Dioxide Laser (CO2)
- Erbium, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
- Radiofrequency
- Infrared
- Alexandrite lasers
- Others
- Multiplatform
Based on the application, the cosmetic lasers market is segmented as:
- Hair removal,
- Skin Rejuvenation
- Scar and Acne
- Pigmented Lesions & Tattoo Removal
- Body Contouring
- Others
Based on end-users, the cosmetic lasers market is segmented as:
- Hospitals,
- Skin Care Clinics
- Cosmetic Surgical Centers
Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32374
Non-ablative type of cosmetic lasers dominated the cosmetic lasers market. The non-ablative lasers tend to be more effective owing to its deep skin effect, promoting the collagen and remodelling makes them preferable option for cosmetic treatment. The standalone segmented dominated the cosmetic lasers market in terms of modality. The standalone lasers have more advantages over multiplatform lasers such as short time treatment, ease of use, simplicity of functioning, which have significantly increased the demand for the standalone laser treatment. Skin Rejuvenation segment expects to gain traction over the other application in the cosmetic lasers market owing to the growing adoption of aesthetic procedure, growing incidence of skin disorders, and rising awareness for personal care and look. The skincare clinics segment hold the highest share in the cosmetic lasers market owing to the rising disposable income and increasing number of clinics in the emerging countries.
North America is expected to account the largest market value share in the cosmetic lasers market owing to rising preference for an aesthetic procedure and advanced laser treatments, and growing ageing population. Europe’s cosmetic lasers market is expected to gain significant traction with an increase in awareness of physical alteration.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the lucrative opportunity out-turning the cosmetic lasers treatment due to the rising incidence rate of skin damage, increasing medical tourism in the region.
Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32374
- Bausch & Lomb Inc.
- Scitron Inc.
- Alma Lasers, Ltd.
- Cynosure, Inc.
- Alma lasers
- Candela Corporation
- Mindray DS USA Inc.
- Lumenis
- Medicure Group of Companies
- ALS Meditek
- El.En. S.P.a.
- Fukuda Denshi
- Sharplight Technologies Inc.
- others.
Explore Extensive Coverage of Persistence Market Research’s Healthcare Industry
About us:
Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.
Contact us:
Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com