Global To Drive The Substantial Growth Of The Cosmetic Lasers Market

The Cosmetic Lasers Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape.

A cosmetic laser is a non-invasive therapy used for skin treatment. The cosmetic laser treatment is an aesthetic procedure usually used for skin rectification, and treat the skin irregularities such as acne scars or blemishes, also used to treat the skin damage and skin cancer (melanoma skin cancer). According to WHO, the International Agency of Research on Cancer report, in 2020 around 3,24,635 new melanoma skin cancer cases were estimated worldwide.

Due to the rising prevalence rate of COVID 19 infection cases, the governments announced the countrywide lockdowns. During lockdowns, the patients are avoiding to avail the nonessential facilities due to movement constraints. The economic downturn and reduced discretionary spending discourage customers to undergo expensive cosmetic treatments. Thus, the reduction in the elective surgeries and demand for the ablative cosmetic treatments expects to hamper the cosmetic lasers market.

Significant increase in preference for non-invasive treatment and technical advancement in laser technologies have fueled the cosmetic lasers market growth. Also, surge in adoption for non-aesthetic procedures, increasing cases of skin damages, reduced procedural expenses are some of the factors propelling the cosmetic lasers market growth. Additionally, some other factors like development of laser technology, increasing ageing population with an increased focus on body appearance among men as well as women and rising medical tourism expects to boost the cosmetic lasers market during the forecast period. Conversely, less emphasis of manufacturers on the aesthetic devices, strict safety guidelines for usage of cosmetic lasers may hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, sale of counterfeit products and lack of reimbursement are the restraining factors anticipated to hamper the growth of cosmetic lasers market.