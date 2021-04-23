Global To Define Growth For The Ai Powered X Ray Imaging Market

The Ai Powered X Ray Imaging Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.

X-Ray technology has been widely associated with the healthcare and research and development sector for several years. However, in recent times, there has been so much advancements in the technology, which is helping several end-user industries enhance the production quality. Technological advancement is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market. Due to the significant advantages of AI-powered X-ray imaging devices, market players are now focusing on introduction of AI and robotic powered systems. Several advancements in medical imaging, mainly in computed tomography (CT) technology, has led to the rapid growth of X-ray examinations. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders and growing technological advancements in x-ray imaging procedures are likely to drive the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market growth.

The growing prevalence of various chronic diseases is increasing the demand of the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market. Around, 33% of the adults suffers more than one chronic disease worldwide. The increasing adoption and popularity of mobile x-rays devices and increasing use of advanced technology are expected to aid the demand for AI-powered X-ray imaging market. The emergence of artificial intelligence and robotic-enable digital systems is expected to drive the future growth of the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market. Due to such kind of technological advancement, market players are getting advantages to improve their software capabilities and product offerings in the x-ray imaging market. In addition, substantial disease burden and need for advanced treatment are offering significant growth opportunities in the global AI-powered medical X-ray imaging market. 

Robotic and AI powered x-ray imaging devices to increase productivity by precision and high grade of automation.  The rising radiologist workload, growing complications in clinical decision making, and huge R&D investments are the major drivers boosting the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market growth.

Physicians’ unwillingness toward the adoption of AI, and the high cost of the devices are the major factor restraining the global AI-powered x-ray imaging market. The delay in regulatory approvals, data security and privacy issues, and legal implications of AI systems are also major restrains of the global AI-powered x-ray imaging market. Furthermore, there are some other challenges that may hamper the growth of the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market such as rise in medical imaging expenses and lack of trained staff. 

Based on portability, the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market has been segmented as 

  • Stationary AI-powered X-ray Imaging Devices
  • Portable AI-powered X-ray Imaging Devices

Based on application, the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market has been segmented as

  • General Radiography
  • Dental Applications
  • Mammography
  • Fluoroscopy
  • Others

Based on end user, the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market has been segmented as

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Others

Based on the region, the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market has been segmented as

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

  • Siemens Healthineers AG.
  • Agfa – Gevart Group
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
  • iCAD, Inc.
  • Nuance Communications, Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Synopsys Inc.
  • Nanox
  • Butterfly Network, Inc.
  • Arterys Inc, Ltd.
  • Blackford Analysis Limited
  • Beijing Infervision Technology Co.
  • MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED
  • VUNO Inc.
  • Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

