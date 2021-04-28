Global To Define Growth For The Ai Powered X Ray Imaging Market
X-Ray technology has been widely associated with the healthcare and research and development sector for several years. However, in recent times, there has been so much advancements in the technology, which is helping several end-user industries enhance the production quality. Technological advancement is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market. Due to the significant advantages of AI-powered X-ray imaging devices, market players are now focusing on introduction of AI and robotic powered systems. Several advancements in medical imaging, mainly in computed tomography (CT) technology, has led to the rapid growth of X-ray examinations. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders and growing technological advancements in x-ray imaging procedures are likely to drive the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market growth.
Robotic and AI powered x-ray imaging devices to increase productivity by precision and high grade of automation. The rising radiologist workload, growing complications in clinical decision making, and huge R&D investments are the major drivers boosting the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market growth.
- Stationary AI-powered X-ray Imaging Devices
- Portable AI-powered X-ray Imaging Devices
Based on application, the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market has been segmented as
- General Radiography
- Dental Applications
- Mammography
- Fluoroscopy
- Others
Based on end user, the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market has been segmented as
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Based on the region, the global AI-powered X-ray imaging market has been segmented as
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
Key Players:
- Siemens Healthineers AG.
- Agfa – Gevart Group
- Hologic, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- iCAD, Inc.
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Synopsys Inc.
- Nanox
- Butterfly Network, Inc.
- Arterys Inc, Ltd.
- Blackford Analysis Limited
- Beijing Infervision Technology Co.
- MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED
- VUNO Inc.
- Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
