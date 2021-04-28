Global To Conjoin Technological Advancements And Growth For The Dental Regeneration Market
Dental regeneration is the therapeutic regenerative procedure with application of tissue engineering and stem cell biology. Dental regeneration procedure includes the collection of stem cells and restoring the structural defects of teeth conditions. Dental regeneration is an emerging concept of next-generation regenerative therapy. Changing lifestyle and increasing prevalence of dental disorders like dental caries and periodontists will lead to increasing demand for dental regeneration therapeutics in the coming decade.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 40% of adults in the U.S. suffer from periodontal disorders. Whereas, dental caries prevalence accounts to 45.8%.
There has been a significant decline in the number of dental procedures performed due to the COVID 19 leading to delay of global dental regeneration market growth. The decline in the number of hospital-patient visits due to the risk of spread will have a negative impact on the global dental regeneration market. COVID 19 pandemic has led to cancellation and postponing of all the non-emergent procedures impacting global dental regeneration market growth.
Increasing prevalence of dental disorders will lead to an increase in demand for global dental regeneration market in the coming decade. Advancements in medical procedures performed has a positive impact on global dental regeneration market growth. The rising aesthetic concern will drive global dental regeneration market growth. Techniques like stem cell extraction and stem cell storage to propel global dental regeneration market growth.
Favourable reimbursement insurance policies will boost demand of global dental regeneration market in the coming decade. The emergence of next-generation regenerative therapy is expected to drive demand for global dental regeneration market. Increasing healthcare expenditure in developing and developed countries will speed up global dental regeneration market growth. Whereas, an increasing number of service providers are the major contributing factor for global dental regeneration market growth. Less adoption of regenerative techniques in regions like the Middle East & Africa will hinder global dental regeneration market growth during the forecast period.
Based on the application, the global dental regeneration market is segmented into the following:
- Dentin
- Enamel
- Pulp
Based on the age group, the global dental regeneration market is segmented into the following:
- Paediatric
- Adult
- Geriatric
Based on the end-users, the global dental regeneration market is segmented into the following:
- Hospitals
- Dental Clinics
- Ambulatory Care Centers
Based on application dentin segment accounts for the highest revenue share with the increasing prevalence of dental caries and other dental disorders. Whereas, based on age group, adult population with a high prevalence rate is expected to hold the majority of global dental regeneration market share. On the other hand, with increasing geriatric population market share of geriatric age is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Dental clinics tend to be the largest end-user of global dental regeneration market with the higher patient population. With the increasing number of dental clinics, dental clinics segment will grow significantly in global dental regeneration market in the coming decade.
Asia-Pacific is expected to observe the exponential growth rate with the rising patient population and an increasing per capita healthcare expenditure in the global dental regeneration market. Latin America will have moderate growth as compared to other developing regions in the global dental regeneration market. The Middle East and Africa tend to be least lucrative for global dental regeneration market with poor healthcare infrastructure.
- Cook Medical
- StemCells Inc.
- Ocata Therapeutics
- Integra LifeSciences
- CryoLife Inc.
- BioMimetic Therapeutics Inc.
- Dentsply Implants
- Institut Straumann AG
- Datum Dental
- others.
