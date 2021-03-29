Global Tissue Towel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during Forecast Period 2021-2027

Increasing health & hygiene awareness among consumers leads to the increase in the adoption of tissue-towel hence propelling the growth of the tissue-towel market. Key factors such as increasing demand of tissue-towel across the globe, owing to the increase in the tourism and hospitality industry where paper towels and napkins are widely used is expected to drive the growth of the Global Tissue Towel Market over the forecast period.

In addition, the rising number of working women along with growing awareness of the health and hygiene of consumers is another factor that is expected to further fuel the growth of the market over the forecast span. Moreover, due to its benefits for health causes such as the prevention of bacterial infection when used for hand drying, which reduces the risk of communicable diseases such as cold and flu are attracting the consumer across worldwide.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of tissue-towel in various industries, owing to its cost-effectiveness and widespread use is another factor expected to enhance the growth of this market in the near future. In addition, Due to the quick absorbing technology, and benefits with prevention and promoting cleanliness with the recycling of these towels, the market is expected to grow at a broader level. The availability of tissue towels at affordable cost also aids its demand among consumers in recent years.

Roll Tissue Towels- Most Lucrative Product Segment in Global Tissue Towel Market

On the basis of Product Type, the global tissue towel market is segmented as Roll Towel, Folded Towel, Center Pull Rolls, Napkins and Luxury Towels, and Boxed Towel. Among all the product types, the roll tissue towel segment is expected to account for the largest market share and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. Furthermore, roll tissue towels are considered eco-friendly, as it does not require poly packs. In addition, it occupies less space and has a large amount of tissue which can be used for a longer time. Moreover, the roll towels are more economical, less labor-intensive, and more sustainable when compared to fold towels and box towel, which is expected to fuel the growth of the roll segment.

Hospitals & Healthcare – The Leading Application Sector of Global Tissue Towel Market

On the basis of application, the global tissue towel market is segmented as Residential, Commercial, and Hospitals & Healthcare. The healthcare industry segment accounted for the lion market share in fast years, owing to its huge demand from hospitals due to rising government health expenditure. In addition, the ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing the adoption of tissue-towel, especially in the personal care and healthcare industry. Furthermore, the significant growth can be seen due to the rising preference towards sensor-based paper towel dispenser in various industries and corporate offices which leads to the overall growth of the market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific – The Fastest Growing Regional Segment in Global Tissue Towel Market

On the basis of region, the global tissue towel market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific holds a significant position in the tissue-towel market in past years and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for tissue products from economies such as China and India. This is attributed to its increasing manufacturing capacity of tissue products by various market manufacturers in this region. For example, Hengan Group expanded its tissue manufacturing & production capacity in China by 50 thousand tons per year in January 2018. All these factors are adding an advantage for the major player to grow the tissue-towel market globally in the coming periods.

Global Tissue Towel Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global tissue towel market include Kruger Inc., Wepa Leuna GmbH, Cascades Inc., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Metsä Tissue, Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asaleo Care Limited, Hengan Group, SHP Slovak Hygienic Paper Group, AB Grigeo, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Industrie Celtex S.p.A, Lucart S.p.A., and Sofidel S.p.A. Various leading players operating in the tissue towel market are focused on developing high-quality, eco-friendly sanitation products for various end-use applications, in a move to strengthen their positions in various regions.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global tissue towel market, in terms of Value & Volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, on the basis of region, segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, & LATAM and major countries in the respective regions

To outline, categorized and forecast the global tissue towel market on the basis of product type, application and distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, new product launches, and regulative framework within the global tissue towel market.

To identify the drivers and challenges for global tissue towel market.

To spot the profile of leading players and an array of strategy outlook and SWOT analysis of major industry players.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Roll Tissue Towel

Folded Tissue Towel

Center pull Rolls

Napkins & Luxury Tissue Towels

Boxed Tissue Towels

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Healthcare & Hospitals

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Online Stores

In addition, the report provides analysis of the tissue towel market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Customization Scope for the Client

Client satisfaction is our first and last priority. And that’s why BlueWeave Consulting offers customization according to Company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Company Information

With three additional company detail analysis.

Additional country analysis.

Detailed segment analysis.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-tissue-towel-market-1984/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: