The global tissue imaging market is anticipated to reach 27.3 billion USD by 2025, up from an expected 14.3 billion USD in 2020 at 8.3% CAGR for the said period.

This growth of the tissue imaging market can be said, would be a result of factors such as raising application in infectious diseases, oncology, neurological diseases, immunological diseases and cardiovascular diseases; increasing chronic disease incidence, increasing incidence of infectious diseases, rising healthcare spending, and the demand for early detection of diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become the most critical threat in the world. The outbreak of the pandemic has greatly increased understanding of the global burden of infectious diseases and the ability of public health systems to battle the spread of infectious diseases.

Based on Product: Largest market share to be held by consumables segment in the year 2025.

Based on product, the Tissue Imaging market is segmented into:

a. Consumables

i. Antibodies

ii. Kits

iii. Reagents

iv. Probes

b. Instruments

i. Slide Staining System

ii. Scanner

iii. Tissue Processing system

iv. Other instruments

During the forecast era, the consumables segment is anticipated to rise at the highest growth rate. This is mainly due to their need for large numbers, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. One of the key factors driving the growth of the consumables market globally is the growing number of reagent rental contracts.

Based on Technology: Largest market share to be held by Immunohistochemistry segment in the year 2025.

Based on Technology, the Tissue Imaging market is segmented into:

a. Immunohistochemistry

b. In Situ Hybridization

c. Digital Pathology and Workflow Management

d. Special Staining

In 2019, the Segment of Immunohistochemistry dominate the tissue diagnostic industry. It is predicted that the immunohistochemistry section will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can mostly be due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world, where tissue diagnostics often use this technology.

Based on Disease: The largest market share in the year 2020 to be held by the laparoscopic application segment.

Based on the disease, the Tissue Imaging market is segmented into:

a. Breast Cancer

b. Gastric Cancer

c. Lymphoma

d. Prostate Cancer

e. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

f. Other Diseases

Based on End-Users: The largest market share in the year 2020 to be held by the hospitals end-user segment.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into:

a. Hospitals

b. Research Laboratories

c. Pharmaceutical Companies

d. Contract Research Organizations

e. Other End Users

Based on Geography: The Tissue Imaging market is segmented into-

a. North America – U.S.A, Canada

b. Europe – Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

c. Asia Pacific (APAC) – India, Japan, China, Rest of APAC

d. Rest of the World

Increasing occurrence of disorders inciting tissue imaging usage along with Digital device integration with Imaging Technologies and decent shifting attention to the value-oriented model of healthcare are some of the vital drivers of the global tissue imaging market.

Some of the Key Players are:

• Abcam PLC

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies

• Biocare Medical

• Danaher Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Nikon Corporation

