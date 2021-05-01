Global Tissue Imaging Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The global tissue imaging market is anticipated to reach 27.3 billion USD by 2025, up from an expected 14.3 billion USD in 2020 at 8.3% CAGR for the said period.

The global tissue imaging market is anticipated to reach 27.3 billion USD by 2025, up from an expected 14.3 billion USD in 2020 at 8.3% CAGR for the said period. This growth of the tissue imaging market can be said, would be a result of factors such as raising application in infectious diseases, oncology, neurological diseases, immunological diseases, and cardiovascular diseases; increasing chronic disease incidence, increasing incidence of infectious diseases, rising healthcare spending, and the demand for early detection of diseases. However, in the coming years, the high costs associated with some tissue imaging systems could hamper the growth of the market.

DRIVERS

Increasing occurrence of disorders inciting tissue imaging usage along with Digital device integration with Imaging Technologies and decent shifting attention to the value-oriented model of healthcare are some of the vital drivers of the global tissue imaging market.

The GelDoc Go Imaging System was introduced by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. to record protein colorimetric bolts, gels & nucleic acids, and stain-free gels & bolts.

In 2019, Hologic received CE approval for ThinPrep Genesis Processor.

Roche (Switzerland) is one of the key players in the market for tissue diagnosis. The organization has a large product range across the world. The firm has retained its leading position in the sector over the years.

OPPORTUNITIES

• Analytics Adoption and Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostic Imaging.

• High potential for growth in innovative novel technologies: technology for spatial transcriptomics.

• In identifying patients with elevated cardiovascular complication risks, direct visualization/imaging of diseased tissues is helpful, allowing physicians to provide personalized risk-based care.

• Strategic alliances offer a way to strengthen creativity and market supremacy.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

Synergistic practices such as alliances and collaborations are primarily favored by the leading contributors to the global tissue imaging market to improve their operations across the globe and to boost their respective dominance. In addition to it, many industry leaders partner with start-ups focused on innovations or with emerging players to acquire technology expertise.

Some of the Key Players are:

• Abcam PLC

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Abbott Laboratories

• Agilent Technologies

• Biocare Medical

• Danaher Corporation

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Nikon Corporation

• Roche (Switzerland)

• Danaher (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Abbott (US)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• ABCAM (UK)

• Merck KGAA (Germany)

Among others are:

• BD (US)

• Hologic (US)

• Bio-Rad (US)

• Biomeriux (France)

• Sakura Fientek Japan (Japan)

• BioSB (US), Biogenex (US)

• Cell Signaling Technology (US)

• Histoline Laboratories (Italy)

• Slee Medical GMBH (Germany)

• Amos Scientific Pty Ltd (Australia)

• Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co.Ltd (China)

• Medite GMBH (Germany)

• Cellpath Ltd(UK)

• Dipath S.P.A. (Italy)

