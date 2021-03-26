Global Tire Chord and Tire Fabrics Market is projected reach USD 6.4 billion by 2028 with Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited; Kolon Industries Inc.; SRF Ltd.; Teijin Ltd.; Century Enka Limited

The tire cord fabrics market size is estimated to be USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is projected reach USD 6.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.59% between 2021 and 2028.

Tire cord fabrics are primarily used are as a reinforcing material in the tire manufacturing process to provide controlled deformation, high strength, abrasion resistance properties to the end product.

Tire cords are reinforcement used to maintain the shape of a tire. They are made primarily of polyester, nylon, aramid and rayon. We are also able to meet customer demands through using multiple superior adhesives that provide the important characteristic of binding the tire cords to the rubber.

Steel tire wire scarp or Tire derived steel (TDS) is a light melting scrap obtained during the shredding process of waste tires. This material is a high quality steel with high carbon content. It is incorporated in the tires structure to withstand bumps, heat and other hazardous conditions.

In tire industries, brass is traditionally used as a thin coating over the steel cords, which act as the reinforcement material in tires, for imparting adhesion to natural rubber compounds. The rubber brass bonding chemistry and mechanism have been adequately studied and reviewed.

Global Tire Chord and Tire Fabrics Market Key players:-

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited; Kolon Industries Inc.; SRF Ltd.; Teijin Ltd.; Century Enka Limited

By Material:-

Nylon

Polyester

Rayon

Others

Tire type:-

Radial

Bias

Vehicle type:-

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

By Application:-

OEM

Replacement

The Global Tire Chord and Tire Fabrics Market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

