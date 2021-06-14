Global Timber Frames Market to Add 2.1X Value by 2030

Novel upfront technology and planning in framing turnkey designs of timber frame buildings are set to provide higher growth to the market over the long-term forecast period. Integrated frame designs are anticipated to cut construction schedule times by nearly 50%, and the overall cost of labor as well that is incurred with conventional building methods.

Also, lowered cost of construction and attractive designs, and consumer inclination towards selected turnkey designs, will bolster overall demand for timber frames. Strong supply-side winds are expected to turn the tables towards the brighter side and provide long-term headwinds to the timber frames market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1622

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global timber frames market is set to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Global Timber Frames Market Study

The global timber frames market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Common truss captures a governing share of the global timber frames market, and is set to create around US$ 230 Mn opportunity over the long-term forecast period.

Fir is the fastest-growing segment in the timber frames market, owing to rapid growth of fir production across Canada and the United States.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2020, and is expected to gain 34 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1622

Personal space application is anticipated to lose around 260 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The U.K., Canada, and the United States of America are key countries dominating the demand for timber frames.

“Timber frame market growth is set make moves in accordance with regional policies and construction industry tunes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Fragmented High Potential Market: Competition Tuning Factor

Key manufacturers in the timber frames market are Randek, Taylor Lane Timber Frame Limited, Walker Timber Engineering, Persimmon Plc, WIGO GROUP, Low Field Timber Frames, Canadian Timber Frames, Tamlin Timber Frames, Bensonwood, Texas Timber Frames, Purcell Timber Frames Homes, and British Colombia Timber Frames Co. The market is fragmented in nature, with thousands of players positioned in North America and Europe.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1622

Growing demand for timber frames and dynamic building codes have allowed market valuation to grow rapidly in the past half-decade. Despite market fragmentation, higher potential of the product will attract new players in the market over the coming years.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/05/20/1827742/0/en/Floral-Body-Mists-Sales-Surge-as-Indulgence-Grows-Among-Millennials-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com