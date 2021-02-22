Global Tight Gas Market assessed at USD 12 billion in 2019, is expected to grow at CAGR of 5% and cross the mark of USD 20 billion by 2027

The Global Tight Gas Market assessed at USD 12 billion in 2019, is expected to grow at CAGR of 5% and cross the mark of USD 20 billion by 2027. Tight gas is natural gas with low absorbency. It originates in rock, usually in limestone or sandstone. It is a different source of energy produced through hydraulic fracturing. It is one of the green fossil fuels having low carbon content and releases lesser sulfur, metal compounds, and carbon dioxide while burning.

The production process of Tight Gas passes through the stages of Seismic examination, Drilling, Production Stimulation, Hydraulic splitting, Acidizing, and De-liquefaction. The advent of tight gas as an unconventional energy source has transformed the background of energy safety in many countries. Many Tight gas investments face the barrier of freshwater stress level as the production process uses freshwater rigorously. Hence, the accessibility of freshwater is a vital factor affecting the development of the market.

Key Drivers

Increasing levels of expenditure being incurred on the expansion of the oil & gas industry propel the market growth

Growing oil prices across the globe have led to the exploration of alternate sources of energy. The shift in focus toward unconventional gases is expected to propel the market over the projected period. However, strict government guidelines regarding shale gas exploration may push the tight gas market in the future.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-tight-gas-market-bwc20099/report-sample

Growth in Penetration of Natural Gas in Transportation

Considerable growth has been noticed in the usage of natural gas in diverse manners. Tight gas is being increasingly used as fuel in transportation by residential and commercial sectors. The transportation sector has provided a significant impetus to the tight gas market, with the ever-rising deployment of CNG vehicles. More than 24 million natural gas vehicles (NGVs) were operational across the sphere in 2017. Natural gas can be used in all kinds of transport vehicles such as buses, lift trucks, motorcycles, cars, vans, light and heavy-duty trucks, and locomotives. This trend is likely to continue throughout the prediction period, strengthening the unconventional gas market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in this particular gas market are Occidental Petroleum Corporation; BP p.l.c.; Canadian Natural; Chevron Corporation; Total; Exxon Mobil Corporation; PetroChina Company Limited; Royal Dutch Shell; China Petrochemical Corporation; YPF; Marathon Oil Company; Ensign Natural Resources; Devon Energy Corporation; EOG Resources, Inc. and other prominent players.

Recent Developments

In August 2019, Occidental Petroleum Corporation announced that it had concluded the acquisition of Andarko Petroleum Corporation.

In June 2019, Total announced that they had signed an agreement with Toshiba to handle their business operations for liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolios. This agreement involves tolling on annual LNG production of 2.2 million generated at Freeport LNG Train -3 situated in Texas, the United States, along with the resulting gas being transported to the pipelines focused on feeding the terminals.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Application, By End User, and By Region. Key Players Occidental Petroleum Corporation; BP p.l.c.; Canadian Natural; Chevron Corporation; Total; Exxon Mobil Corporation; PetroChina Company Limited; Royal Dutch Shell; China Petrochemical Corporation; YPF; Marathon Oil Company; Ensign Natural Resources; Devon Energy Corporation; EOG Resources, Inc.

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By End-User

Power

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and project the Global Tight Gas Market size in terms of value.

To examine the region-wise segmentation of the Global Tight Gas Market and assess the market size in terms of value for each region viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their leading countries.

To outline, segregate, and estimate the Global Tight Gas Market based on different classifications, i.e., By Application, By End User, and By Region.

To scrutinize category-wise competitive developments in the Global Air Traffic Control Market based on By Application, By End User, and By Region.

To interpret the current market dynamics, by analyzing growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, strategic profiles, and market shares.

Enquire Before purchase and know about discounts and offers: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-tight-gas-market-bwc20099/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: