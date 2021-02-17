Global Thymidine Kinase-2 Deficiency Treatment Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2026||Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc., Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc., Akron Children’s Hospital
Global thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising prevalence of thymidine kinase-2 deficiency disorder is driving the market growth.
This thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment market report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. All this data and information is very important to the businesses when it comes to characterize the strategies about the production, marketing, sales, promotion and distribution of the products and services. Thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment report has been generated by keeping in mind all the requirements of the businesses for thriving successful business growth. This market research report can be used to acquire valuable market insights in a cost-effective way.
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in global thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment market are Zogenix, Modis Therapeutics, CENTOGENE AG, GeneDx, NeuroVive Pharmaceuticals AB, Gino Cortopassi, Khondrion BV, Mitobridge, Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc., Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc., Akron Children’s Hospital, Astellas Pharma Inc., B-MoGen Biotechnologies, Inc., Copenhagen Neuromuscular Center, Horizon Therapeutics plc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Biovista, Aadi Bioscience, Inc. among others.
Competitive Analysis:
Global thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thymidine kinase-2 deficiency treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2019, Zogenix acquired Modis Therapeutics. The purpose of this acquisition is to develop and commercialize MT1621 to its late-stage pipeline. MT1621 is a novel investigational deoxynucleoside substrate enhancement therapy to treat Thymidine Kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d)
- In February 2019, Modis Therapeutics received Breakthrough Therapy designation from U.S. FDA for MT1621, an investigational deoxynucleoside combination therapy used for the treatment of patients with thymidine kinase-2 deficiency (TK2d)
Market Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of mitochondrial disorders such as thymidine kinase-2 deficiency and there potential effects on next generation by genetic transmission drives the market growth
- Approval of novel drug molecules from the regulatory agencies is propelling the market in the forecast period
- Presence of several drugs in pipeline for the treatment of the disease is expected to boost the market growth
- High investment in research and development of therapies and treatments by government and non-government organizations is escalating the market in the near future
Market Restraints
- High cost of research and development hampers the market growth
- Stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of novel therapies will challenge the growth of market
- Lack of awareness and knowledge about the disease and its treatments is a major restrain for the market growth
Segmentation: Global Thymidine Kinase-2 Deficiency Treatment Market
By Related Disorders
- Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy (ADOA)
- Leigh’s Disease
- Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Deficiency (PDCD/PDH)
- Others
By Phenotypes
- Infantile-Onset Myopathy
- Childhood-Onset Myopathy
- Late-Onset Myopathy
- Others
By Diagnosis
- Genetic Tests
- Muscle Biopsy
- Others
By Therapy
- Supportive Therapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channels
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
