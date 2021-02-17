Global Thrombophilia Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2027||Aspen Holdings, Changzhaou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co., ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Global thrombophilia market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global thrombophilia market are Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Mylan N.V., Aspen Holdings, Changzhaou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co., ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Nanjing Jianyou Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, OPOCRIN S.P.A, SARIA SE & Co. KG, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Yino Pharma Limited among others.

North America especially the United States is highly attractive market for global thrombophilia market due to the high demand of diseases specific treatment, rise in adoption of newer technologies, presence of refined healthcare expenditure and increased patient awareness level as well as high prevalence of bleeding disorders.

Market Drivers And Restraints:

The thrombophilia market is majorly driven by high prevalence of thrombophilia and huge financial investment on research and development activities.

In addition, high diagnostic rate and improvement in treatment are some of the impacting factors that drives the market growth.

Nevertheless, limited revenue opportunities coupled with high treatment cost significantly hinder the growth of this market.

Thrombophilia market is segmented on the basis of type, drug, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into factor V Leiden, prothrombin 20210, antiphospholipid syndrome and others

Based on drug, the market is segmented into heparin, warfarin and others

The route of administration segment for global thrombophilia market is segmented into oral and injections

On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, speciality centres and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

