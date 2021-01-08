Global Thin Papers Market 2020 Industry Size by Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2028

Global Thin Papers Market Research Report:

Environmental impacts of products are intertwined with their financial performance. Hence smart resource management is essential. Thin papers provide an efficient solution to this problem, in the printing and packaging industry. Thin papers market is expected to witness high growth in the near future as the demand for lightweight packaging is growing by leaps & bounds. Thin papers are available in different type of paper classifications which may include papers from newspaper to kraft paper for packaging. Thin papers are used for a variety of packaging applications. Manufacturers are seeking more durable options than the ground wood paper which is used for newspaper printing, boosting the global thin papers market.

What is Thin Papers?

The thin paper is generally used for printing purpose in many industries across the globe. Thin papers include several types of papers such as wood-free paper, Kraft paper, printing paper and specialty paper. The Kraft paper is widely used for manufacturing bags, pouches, and cartons in distinct sizes and patterns. Thin papers are widely used in several industries and have wide application in books, magazines, and newspapers printing due to their cost-effectiveness and easy availability.

Key Players:

UPM Communication Papers,Drewsen Spezialpapiere,Nippon Paper Papylia Co Ltd,Mondi Group

Global Thin Papers Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segmentation by Application:

Magazines

Books

Newspapers

Others (Printing & Publishing and Packaging

Segmentation by Product Type:

Printing Paper

Specialty Paper

Wood-free Paper

Kraft Paper

Segmentation by Weight:

Less than 30 gsm

40 gsm

50 gsm and above

Thin Papers: Financial Benefits

By lowering the weight of paper, manufacturers are reducing the cost of papers shipping & mailing costs. The thinner paper uses less amount of raw materials for its manufacturing, adding a valuable feature. Thin papers are available in different gauges which allows brand owners to reduce costs according to their requirements. The profit margin of the manufacturers is improvising due to increasing use of thin papers.

Table of Content:

Thin Papers Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.

Chapter 6: Development Trend of Thin Papers market

Continue for TOC………

