Global Thin Film Encapsulation Market by Technology and Application, Forecast to 2025 Industry Insights by Technology (Inorganic Layers (ALD, PECVD and Others) and Organic Layers (Vacuum Thermal Evaporation and Inkjet Printing), by Application (Flexible OLED Lighting, Flexible OLED Display, Thin Film Photovoltaics and Others)

The global thin film encapsulation market is predicted to witness a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards excessive implementation of flexible OLED displays for smart wearables and smartphones along with increasing trend pertaining towards utilization of thin film encapsulation along with inkjet printing.

On the basis of technology, the thin film encapsulation market is segmented into inorganic layers and organic layers. Inorganic layers are further subcategorized into ALD, Pecvd and others whereas organic layers are sub categorized into vacuum thermal evaporation and inkjet printing.

On the basis of application the thin film encapsulation market is segmented into flexible OLED lighting, flexible OLED display, thin film photovoltaics and others. The flexible OLED display market is further sub categorized into smart wearables, smartphone and telephone and signage.

Extensive use of thin film solar cells along with leading OLED display panel suppliers are the major trends observed in the growth of the thin film encapsulation market. The thin film solar cells are comparatively easier while handling and flexible as compared to conventional solar cells.

Extensive adoption of flexible OLED displays for smart wearables and smartphones and requirement for thin-film devices in organic as well as flexible devices are the major factors that are driving the growth of the thin-film encapsulation market.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific have contributed largest revenue to the thin film encapsulation market, worldwide. It has been observed that there are several manufacturers of brand and various display panels that are established in Japan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.