Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market || keyplayers Solvay Engineered Polymers, Dexco Polymers and KUMHO POLYCHEM.

The report “Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market, By End-User Industry (Automotive, Building and Construction, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-User Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In January 2019, Ravago buys Dow’s European Extruded Polystyrene Insulation business.

In December 2018, Teknor Apex Heat-And Chemical-Resistant TPEs Enhance Performance of Food-Contact, Cosmetics, and Regulated Applications.

Analyst View:

TPV is used as a lightweight alternative to thermoset rubber materials in semi-dynamic and static parts, while in under hood and under-car applications it is well-suited for air ducts, tubing, molded seals, grommets, suspension bellows, cable jacketing, plugs, bumpers and many other parts. TPV are usually a blend of dispersed rubber particles in a thermoplastic matrix, thus rendering combined elastomer and thermoplastic properties to the material. Thus, with its resilience and high tensile and tear strength, natural rubber is unsurpassed for gloves and for septa applications requiring repeated needle penetration. It is selected for its clarity, its ability to withstand autoclaving. From residential homes to commercial buildings and from highways to railways, TPVs can be found in static and dynamic seals, boots, membranes, expansion joints, and any other building and construction products that require excellent long-term performance and shape retention.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) Market, By End-User Industry (Automotive, Building and Construction, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-User Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) market is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of end-user industry, and region.

Based on end-user industry, automotive lightweight materials have been witnessing robust growth during the past couple of years, due to the increasing demand for luxurious, low-on-emission, safe, and high-performance vehicles. As a result, suppliers and manufacturers have introduced various solutions that not only help OEMs meet continually tightening regulations, but also satisfy the widening range of consumer personal taste.

Based on region, Asia Pacific to witness fastest growth. China is the world’s largest automotive producer. China’s economy has offered consumer product companies some of the world’s greatest growth opportunities. Attracted by the huge potential of China consumer goods market, many foreign companies have entered China and set up production units. With the growth of consumer goods production, thermoplastic vulcanizate consumption may also see an increased demand.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (TPV) market includes Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemicals Inc, Teknor Apex, Ravago, The Dow Chemical Company, Arkema Inc., DuPont Performance Elastomers, Solvay Engineered Polymers, Dexco Polymers and KUMHO POLYCHEM.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

