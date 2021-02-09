Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.83% By 2026 | Key Players, Market Dynamics And Forecast.

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is any of a class of polyurethane plastics with many properties, including elasticity, transparency, and resistance to oil, grease and abrasion. TPU bridges the material gap between rubbers and plastics. Its range of physical properties enables TPU to be used as both a hard rubber and a soft engineering thermoplastic. Global thermoplastic polyurethane market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Growing potential for thermoplastic polyurethane in automotive industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone. By application, the thermoplastic polyurethane market is classified into Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods, Consumer Electronics, Medical. On the basis of region, the thermoplastic polyurethane industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Polyester

– Polyether

– Polycaprolactone

By Application:

– Automotive

– Construction

– Consumer Goods

– Consumer Electronics

– Medical

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Major Companies Present in the market

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the thermoplastic polyurethane market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– BASF SE

– Covestro AG

– DIC Corporation

– Dongsung Corporation

– Huntsman Corporation

– Kolon Industries Inc.

– The Lubrizol Corporation

– Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global thermoplastic polyurethane market.

– To classify and forecast global thermoplastic polyurethane market based on product, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global thermoplastic polyurethane market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global thermoplastic polyurethane market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global thermoplastic polyurethane market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global thermoplastic polyurethane market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of thermoplastic polyurethane

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to thermoplastic polyurethane

