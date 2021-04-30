Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Industry Market Report 2020, Forecast Till 2027 By Type, End-use, Geography and Player

The global Thermoplastic Polyurethane market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

Thermoplastic polyurethane market is expected to grow at a rapid phase owing to rising demand from various regions and it vast application in various end-use industries. Thermoplastic Polyurethane has good properties such as elasticity, transparency, and resistance to oil, grease, and abrasion due to this the application of Thermoplastic polyurethane has been expanding. Globally, the thermoplastic polyurethane market is expected to witness significant growth owing to rising demand from the automotive sector. In addition, thermoplastic polyurethanes applications in medical are also expected to boost the growth of the TPU market in the coming years.

TPU belongs to a class of thermoplastic elastomers that are long-chain linear polymers, which allow the polyurethane to be melted to form parts and then the parts are solidified. The usage of TPU in medical applications is consistently increasing, owing to its high-performance characteristics, resistance to chemicals and oils, improved mechanical properties, and enhanced durability. Melt-processable polyurethanes are used to make catheters, such as central-venous access catheters, over-the-needle IV catheters and multi-lumen catheters. They are also used in wound dressing, owing to their versatile nature. TPU wound-dressing films are used to cover the wound and restrict the entry of bacteria and fluids, but allow moisture to permeate.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane market cover

Huntsman International

Walton Plastics

BASF

Wanhua Chemical Group

AMERICAN POLYFILM

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Application Abstract

The Thermoplastic Polyurethane is commonly used into:

Construction

Automobile

Footwear

Medical

Heavy Engineering

Others

Market Segments by Type

Polyester

Polyether

Polycaprolactone

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market in Major Countries

7 North America Thermoplastic Polyurethane Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Thermoplastic Polyurethane Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Thermoplastic Polyurethane Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Thermoplastic Polyurethane Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Target Audience for this Report

– Thermoplastic Polyurethane manufacturers

– Thermoplastic Polyurethane traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Thermoplastic Polyurethane industry associations

– Product managers, Thermoplastic Polyurethane industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Key Features of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Report

-Report customization as per the clients requirements

-Analysis of product segments for Thermoplastic Polyurethane market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on Thermoplastic Polyurethane market growth forecasts

