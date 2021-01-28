Global Thermal Spray Material Market || keyplayers Hoganas AB, Kennametal Inc., HC Starck GmbH, Bodycote PLC, and the Fisher Barton Group.

The report “ Global Thermal Spray Material Market, By Product Type (Coatings Material [Coating Material [Powders [Ceramics[Ceramics Oxides[Alumina, Titania, Zirconia, and Chromia and Other Ceramic Oxides], and Carbides[Chromium Carbides, and Tungsten Carbides]], Metals [Pure Metal and Alloys, Precious Metals, and MCrAIY], and Polymer & Others Coating Materials], and Wire/Rod Others [Liquid]], and Supplementary Material), By Process Type (Combustion[Low Velocity, High Velocity, and Detonation], and Electric Energy [Wire Arc, Plasma, and Cold Spray]), By End-User Industry (Aerospace, Industrial Gas Turbines, automotive, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Medical Devices, Energy & Power, and Others End-User Industries) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2019, Linde Awarded Second Major Contract to supply Hydrogen Plant for Praxair. The company has signed a contract with U.S. industrial gas company, Praxair Inc., to supply a Hydrogen Plant.

In June 2018, Chromalloy Awarded Multi-Year U.S. Navy Contract to Repair LM2500 Gas Turbine Engine Components PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. Chromalloy, a leader in gas turbine engine component repair, advanced coatings, manufacturing and asset management, announced today the award of a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity services contract for the repair and refurbishment of LM2500 high pressure turbine hot section parts for the U.S..

Analyst View:

Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand for high performance customized alloy powders in the automotive industry and rising popularity of thermal spray ceramic coatings. The aerospace end-use industry dominated the market, and it is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing investment in the global aerospace industry. Recycling of thermal spray processing materials and advancements in spraying technology are likely to act as the opportunities in the future. Thermal spray materials play a huge role in protecting expensive engine components, by extending component life and improved performance thereby contributing grand growth in market. The global defense budget is also increasing on a daily basis has invest majority of growth in market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Thermal Spray Material Market, By Product Type (Coatings Material [Coating Material [Powders [Ceramics[Ceramics Oxides[Alumina, Titania, Zirconia, and Chromia and Other Ceramic Oxides], and Carbides[Chromium Carbides, and Tungsten Carbides]], Metals [Pure Metal and Alloys, Precious Metals, and MCrAIY], and Polymer & Others Coating Materials], and Wire/Rod Others [Liquid]], and Supplementary Material), By Process Type (Combustion[Low Velocity, High Velocity, and Detonation], and Electric Energy [Wire Arc, Plasma, and Cold Spray]), By End-User Industry (Aerospace, Industrial Gas Turbines, automotive, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Medical Devices, Energy & Power, and Others End-User Industries) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global thermal spray material market accounted for US$ 1694.52 million in 2018 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, process type, end-user industry and region.

Based on product type, the global thermal spray material market is segmented into coating material, and supplementary Materials. Coatings material is further sub segmented into powder, and wire/rod. Powder is again sub segmented into ceramics, metals, and polymer and other coating materials. Ceramics is further sub segmented into ceramics oxides, and carbides. Ceramics oxides are further sub segmented into Alumina, titania, zirconia, and chromia and other ceramic oxides. Carbides are further sub segmented into chromium carbides, and tungsten carbides. Metals are further sub segmented into pure metals and alloys, precious metals, and MCrAIY.

Based on process type, the global market is segmented into combustion, and electric energy. Combustion is further sub segmented into low velocity, high velocity, and detonation. Electric energy is further sub segmented into wire arc, plasma, and cold spray.

Based on end use industry, aerospace industry dominated the market, and it is expected to continue the growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for passenger travel and increasing production of commercial aircraft across the world.

Based on region, North American region dominated the market share. US aerospace industry is also thriving, owing to the strong exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Thermal-Spray-Material-Market-4119

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global thermal spray material market includes Oerlikon​, Linde (Praxair Technology Inc.), Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC​, Hoganas AB, Kennametal Inc., HC Starck GmbH, Bodycote PLC, and the Fisher Barton Group.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

