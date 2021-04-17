Global Thermal Paste Market Seeks to New Posture of Market Trends, Opportunities and Breakthrough Point During 2020-2027
The global Thermal Paste market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Thermal paste is an often overlooked part of most computer setups. Thermal paste (also sometimes known as thermal grease or thermal compound) acts as a heat transfer agent on a CPU’s heat spreader or IHS (Integrated Heat Spreader). Its basic compound consists of zinc oxide.
Competitive Players
The Thermal Paste market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
3M
MG Chemicals
Shin-Etsu
Boyd Corporation
Thermal Paste End-users:
Air Based Heat Sinks
Water Coolers
Other
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Silicon Based
Silicon Free
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Thermal Paste Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Thermal Paste Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Thermal Paste Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Thermal Paste Market in Major Countries
7 North America Thermal Paste Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Thermal Paste Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Thermal Paste Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Thermal Paste Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Audience:
-Thermal Paste manufacturers
-Thermal Paste traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Thermal Paste industry associations
-Product managers, Thermal Paste industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
