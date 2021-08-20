Global Thermal Interface Materials Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global thermal interface materials market is expected to grow from $1.78 billion in 2020 to $1.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.42%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.72%.

The thermal interface materials market consists of sales of thermal interface materials and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing and selling thermal interface materials such as thermal tapes, greases, elastomeric pads, and solders. Thermal interface materials are made from conducting materials such as metals, silicon, and metal oxides and are applied between hard surfaces for conducting heat. Thermal interface materials find their applications mainly in electronics, medical devices, and industrial machinery. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The thermal interface materials market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the thermal interface materials market are The 3M Company, Zalman Tech Co. Ltd., Wakefield-Vette Inc., Indium Corporation, The Berquist Company Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Laird Technologies Inc., DOW Corning Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Fujipoly, DK Thermal Metal Circuit Technology Ltd., AI Technology, AIM Specialty Materials, AOS Thermal, Denka, Universal Science, Dymax Corporation, Ellsworth Adhesives, Enerdyne, European Thermodynamics Ltd, Inkron, Kitagawa Industries, LORD, MA Electronics, MH&W International, Minteq, Parker Chomerics, Resinlab, Schlegel Electronics Materials, and ShinEtsu.

The global thermal interface materials market is segmented –

1) By Type: Greases & Adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials, Others

2) By Chemistry: Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide, Others

3) By Application: Telecom, Computer, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics, Others

The thermal interface materials market report describes and explains the global thermal interface materials market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The thermal interface materials report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global thermal interface materials market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global thermal interface materials market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

