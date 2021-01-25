Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Latest Trends, Major Players Profile, Size Estimation 2027||Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott laboratories, Bayer AG
Therapeutic drug monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 4.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.90% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The production of new drugs along with technologies is expected to drive the growth of therapeutic drug monitoring market.
By class of drugs
(antiepileptic, antiarrhythmic, immunosuppresants and others),
By Therapeutic areas
(alimentary tract, hematological disease, and others),
By End Users
(Hospital Labs, Labs and others),
By Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
New technology and new diseases are expected to drive the market in the forecast period
Production of new drugs based on new technology.
Rising geriatric, cancer, HIV population and diabetes
Increased investment in research and development of membrane devices
Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature
