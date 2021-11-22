Global Textured Pea Protein Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global textured pea protein market is expected to grow from $418.43 million in 2020 to $471.96 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth of the textured pea protein market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The textured pea protein market is expected to reach $673.37 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

The textured pea protein market consists of sales of textured pea proteins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are extracted from peas to create high-protein, plant-based meat substitutes. It is a naturally gluten-free and soy-free product with a pleasant taste and texture, offering it as an ideal complement to popular ingredients in a variety of applications. Textured pea protein is non-GMO and has low allergenicity which makes it a great alternative to wheat and soy products.

Some of the major players of the textured pea protein market are Roquette, Puris Foods, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Nisco ApS, Sotexpro, Exeller N.V., Vestkorn Milling AS, Nutri-Pea Limited, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Scoular, Axiom Foods Inc, AGT Foods, The Green Labs LLC, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Shandong Jianyuan Group, and Kerry Group plc.

The global textured pea protein market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Yellow Peas, Green Peas

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Processing Type: Dry Processing, Wet Processing

4) By End Use: Food Processing, Animal Feed, Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Others

The countries covered in the global textured pea protein market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global textured pea protein market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

