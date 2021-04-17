Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027
This latest Testing as a Service (TaaS) report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Testing as a Service (TaaS) is also known as on-demand testing, which is a cloud-based platform where organizations can transfer their testing facilities to third-party service providers. This platform is mostly suitable for specialized testing efforts, which dont require a lot of in-depth knowledge of the design or the product system. Services, which are well-suited for the TaaS model include performance testing, testing of major enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, automated regression testing, security testing, and monitoring or testing of cloud-based applications.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of Testing as a Service (TaaS) include:
SGS
Calpinetech
QualiTest
IBM
HCL Technologies
Cognizant
NTT Data
Capgemini
Aspire Systems
Hexaware Technologies
Cigniti
Wipro
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Oracle
Accenture
Infosys
Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market: Application segments
Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market: Type Outlook
Functionality Testing
Usability Testing
Performance Testing
Compatibility Testing
Security Testing
Compliance Testing
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Testing as a Service (TaaS) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Testing as a Service (TaaS) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Testing as a Service (TaaS) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Testing as a Service (TaaS) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Report Key Audience
Testing as a Service (TaaS) manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Testing as a Service (TaaS)
Testing as a Service (TaaS) industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Testing as a Service (TaaS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
Who Are the Global Key Players in Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market?
What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?
What Was Global Market Status of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market?
What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market?
What’s Market Analysis of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?
What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?
What Is Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
What Is Economic Impact on Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?
What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
