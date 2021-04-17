Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

This latest Testing as a Service (TaaS) report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Testing as a Service (TaaS) is also known as on-demand testing, which is a cloud-based platform where organizations can transfer their testing facilities to third-party service providers. This platform is mostly suitable for specialized testing efforts, which dont require a lot of in-depth knowledge of the design or the product system. Services, which are well-suited for the TaaS model include performance testing, testing of major enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, automated regression testing, security testing, and monitoring or testing of cloud-based applications.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Testing as a Service (TaaS) include:

SGS

Calpinetech

QualiTest

IBM

HCL Technologies

Cognizant

NTT Data

Capgemini

Aspire Systems

Hexaware Technologies

Cigniti

Wipro

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Oracle

Accenture

Infosys

Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market: Application segments

Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market: Type Outlook

Functionality Testing

Usability Testing

Performance Testing

Compatibility Testing

Security Testing

Compliance Testing

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Testing as a Service (TaaS) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Testing as a Service (TaaS) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Testing as a Service (TaaS) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Testing as a Service (TaaS) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Report Key Audience

Testing as a Service (TaaS) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Testing as a Service (TaaS)

Testing as a Service (TaaS) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Testing as a Service (TaaS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market?

What’ s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market?

What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market?

What’s Market Analysis of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption?What About Import and Export?

What Is Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results?

What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

