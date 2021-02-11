Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market is Predicted to Garner $31.0 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.3%

The global test and measurement equipment market is estimated to be USD 26.3 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 31.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of test and measurement equipment across the globe are increasing applications of test and measurement equipment in the IT & telecommunications, education & government, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, industrial, and healthcare sectors.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Service Type

On the basis of service type, the test and measurement equipment market is categorized into calibration services, repair services/after-sales services, asset management, consulting & training services, climatic product testing, and others.

Insight by End User

On the basis of end user, the test and measurement equipment market is categorized into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, it & telecommunications, education & government, semiconductor & electronics, industrial, and healthcare. In 2019, the automotive and transportation segment dominated the biosensors market. Growing number of automotive manufacturing hubs in the world, implementing advanced automation technologies for production is expected to enhance the growth of the test and measurement equipment market.

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The primary factors driving the growth of the global test and measurement equipment market are:

– Increasing adoption of electronic devices

– Growing penetration of modular instrumentation

– Technological advancement towards networking and communication

– Rising demand for high-performance and power-efficient electronic devices

The major factors responsible for the growth of the global test and measurement equipment market are increase in uses in the IT & telecommunications sector, technological advancement, and increase in demand for electronic devices. Moreover, arrival of 5G technology and deployment of LTE & LTE-Advanced (4G) Networks Rapid Penetration of IoT Devices are expected to support the growth of the market.

Challenges

The price sensitivity of test and measurement equipment may hinder the growth of the global test and measurement equipment market.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest revenue contributor in the test and measurement equipment market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is a major industrial hub in the world, which includes automotive, electrical, and electronics. Asia-Pacific is the largest automobile manufacturer in the world. Furthermore, in the APAC region, countries such as China, India, and South Korea are leading producers of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles. Aforementioned factors contribute to the growth of the test and measurement equipment market in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the global test and measurement equipment market include Keysight Technologies, Advantest, Rohde & Schwarz, Fortive, National Instruments, Anritsu, EXFO, Yokogawa Electric, Texas Instruments, and Teledyne.

