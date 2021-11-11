Global Television Broadcasting Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global television broadcasting market reached a value of nearly $6,875.4 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $6,875.4 billion in 2019 to $6,751.2 billion in 2020 at a rate of -1.8%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The television broadcasting market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 and reach $7,929.0 billion in 2023.

The television broadcasting market consists of the revenues from broadcasting images together with sound and transmitting visual programming to affiliated broadcast television stations, which in turn broadcast the programs to the public on a predetermined schedule, of entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate television broadcasting studios and facilities for the programming and transmission of programs to the public.

The television broadcasting market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the television broadcasting market are Comcast corporation, Walt Disney, Time Warner, ViacomCBS, NBC Universal

The television broadcasting market is segmented by type, by broadcaster type, by revenue source and by geography.?

By Type- The television broadcasting market is segmented by type into

a) Television Station

b) Television Network

By Broadcaster Type-

The television broadcasting market is segmented by broadcaster type into

a) Public

b) Commercial

By Revenue Source-

The television broadcasting market is segmented by revenue source into

a) Subscription-Based

b) Advertisement-Based

The television broadcasting market report describes and explains the global television broadcasting market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The television broadcasting report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global television broadcasting market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global television broadcasting market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

