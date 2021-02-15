Global Telestroke Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2020-2027||Medical University of South Carolina, Granville Health System, Vidyo, Inc., Lakewood Health System, Nebraska Medicine

The Telestroke report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2027. The data included in this Telestroke report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Telestroke report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.

Telestroke market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 6075.10 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness among the patients regarding the benefits of stroke services will help to provide lucrative opportunities in the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the telestroke market report are Eagle Telemedicine., American Well, Partners HealthCare, Providence., Medical University of South Carolina, Granville Health System, Vidyo, Inc., Lakewood Health System, Nebraska Medicine, Abbott., Boston Scientific Corporation, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, Medtronic, Cardinal Health., General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Telestroke Market Scope and Market Size

Telestroke market is segmented on the basis of stroke type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on stroke type, telestroke market is segmented into ischemic, and hemorrhagic.

Telestroke market has also been segmented based on the end user into telehospitals/teleclinics, telehome, and others.

Telestroke Market Country Level Analysis

Telestroke market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, stroke type and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the telestroke market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the telestroke market due to the availability of improved healthcare infrastructure along with favourable reimbursement policies of the insurance companies, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the adoption of advanced telestroke services by the professionals along with introduction of telemedicine.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in telestroke Market

8 telestroke Market, By Service

9 telestroke Market, By Deployment Type

10 telestroke Market, By Organization Size

11 telestroke Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

