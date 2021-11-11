Global Telemedicine Technologies Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global market for telemedicine technologies was valued at $26.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $77.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Telemedicine allows healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients in remote locations by using telecommunications and information technology as medium of communication between patients and doctors. Telemedicine is also referred to as telehealth or e-health.

The telemedicine technologies market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the telemedicine technologies market are Aerotel Medical Systems, Cerner Corporation, AMD Telemedicine, GE Healthcare (Subsidiary of GE), Polycom Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions

The telemedicine technologies market is segmented by service area, by application, and by geography.

By Service Type – The telemedicine technologies market is segmented by service area into

a) Tele-Home

b) Tele-Hospital

By Application – The telemedicine technologies market is segmented by end user gender into

a) Tele-Radiology

b) Tele-Consultation

c) Tele-Monitoring

d) Tele-Surgery

e) Others

The telemedicine technologies market report describes and explains the global telemedicine technologies market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The telemedicine technologies report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global telemedicine technologies market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global telemedicine technologies market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

