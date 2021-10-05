Global Telemedicine Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global telemedicine services market reached a value of nearly $49,898.9 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $49,898.9 million in 2019 to $ 194,054.4 million in 2023 at a rate of 40.4%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in demand for telemedicine services during the pandemic and government initiatives. The market is expected to grow from $194,054.4 million in 2023 to $ 277,930.9 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.7%. The market is expected to grow and reach $459,804.5 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The telemedicine services market consists of sale of telemedicine services and related products. Telemedicine services are healthcare services provided via video chats, phone calls, and text messages. Patients can use telemedicine for physical examinations as well as to ask questions regarding health concerns. Telemedicine services are offered by healthcare professionals via various information and communication technologies with the aim of exchanging valid information for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases and injuries in patients where distance is a critical factor.

The telemedicine services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the telemedicine services market are Teladoc Health Inc., Doctolib, Doctor on Demand, Amwell (American Well), MDLIVE Inc.

The telemedicine services market is segmented by type of technology outlook, by application, and by geography.

By Technology Outlook- The telemedicine services market is segmented by technology outlook

a. Real Time

b. Store and Forward

By Application – The telemedicine services market is segmented by application

a. Telecardiology

b. Telepsychiatry

c. Teledermatalogy

d. Teleradiology

e. Telepathology

f. Other Telemedicine Services

The telemedicine services market report describes and explains the global telemedicine services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The telemedicine services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global telemedicine services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global telemedicine services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

