Global Telemedicine Market Analysis Focus on Leading Key Players,Trends and Revenue Growth Analysis by Forecast To 2027|McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Ltd., Cerner Corporation, IBM, Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Global Telemedicine Market was valued at USD 22.39 billion in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 78.80 billion by 2017, growing at a CAGR 17. 73% from 2019 to 2027.

Telemedicine is defined as the diagnosis or treatment of patients by means of telecommunication technology. Telemedicine have various benefits such as better management of chronic diseases, reduced travel time, reduce the cost of health care, increases efficiency, and shorter hospital stays. Telemedicine is a game-changer for healthcare industry it brings healthcare system directly into the patients door. Telemedicine is based on various technologies such as email, smartphones, and video conferencing.

Advancements in information and communication technology is the major driving factor for the telemedicine market which is expected to boost the telemedicine market, growth in near future. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population will increase the demand for telemedicine in this forecast period. Nowadays, telemedicine rapidly transforming healthcare industry, and in the next few years it may become the most accepted, and used method of diagnosis and treatment. Increase in research and development activities such as remote patient monitoring is expected to boost the growth of global telemedicine market

Global Telemedicine Market Restraints

High initial capital requirements, and lack of physician support are the major restraining factors which is expected to hinder the growth of global telemedicine market growth. Also, Legal and reimbursement issues expected to hamper the global telecommunication market growth.

Global Telemedicine Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed into the global telemedicine market including McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Ltd., Cerner Corporation, IBM, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Cisco Systems, Medtronic PLC., and InTouch Technologies Inc.

Global Telemedicine Market Taxonomy

By Product Types

Telehospitals

Telehomes

Mobile Health

By Component

Hardware

Software

Others

By Services

Telepathology

Telecardiology

Teleradiology

Teledermatology

Telepsychiatry

Others

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

