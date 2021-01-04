Global Telehealth Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2021, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Global telehealth market will reach $171.13 billion by 2030, growing by 20.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by shortage of physicians, advancements in telecommunications, and need to expand healthcare access and improve healthcare quality amid COVID-19 pandemic and staying-at-home orders.

Highlighted with 84 tables and 87 figures, this 175-page report Global Telehealth Market 2020-2030 by Component, Modality, Deployment Mode, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global telehealth market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global telehealth market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Modality, Deployment Mode, Application, End User, and Region.

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

 Hardware

 Software

 Service

Based on Modality, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

 Real-time Interactive Healthcare

 Remote Patient Monitoring/Evaluation

 Store and Forward Healthcare

 Videotelephony

Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

 Web/APP-based Telehealth

 Cloud-based Telehealth

 On-premise Telehealth

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

 Teleradiology

 Teledermatology

 Telecardiology

 Telepsychiatry

 Telestroke

 Tele-ICU

 Teleconsultation

 Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

 Healthcare Providers

 Individuals and Patients

 Healthcare Payers

 Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

 APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

 North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

 South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

 MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Modality, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global telehealth market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDs Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aerotel Medical Systems

AMD Global Telemedicine

American Well Corporation

Biotelemetry Inc.

Doctor On Demand Inc.

GE Healthcare

GlobalMedia Group

InTouch Technologies

Koninklijke Philips NV

MDLIVE Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Teladoc Health Inc.

Telespecialists

Vivify Health

Zipnosis

