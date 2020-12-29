Global Telehealth Market Research, Major Players, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2020-2027

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Telehealth Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. This Report potentially presents with numerous insights and business solutions that will help you stay ahead of the competition. The Global Telehealth Market report is the best to know the trends and opportunities in the industry. The precise and state-of-the-art information provided via this report helps businesses get aware about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their point of view about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market. This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data of industry.

Global telehealth market is registering a healthy CAGR of 22.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing elderly population, growing occurrence of chronic diseases and developments in telecommunication structure. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global telehealth market are Giffen Solutions, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Chiron Health, Cisco, Biotricity, A&D company, Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Biotronik, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Global Media Group, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Resideo Technologies, Inc., Masimo., eVisit Telemedicine Solution, edgeMED Healthcare, INTeleICU, iMDsoft, InTouch Technologies, Inc., AirStrip Technologies., American Well, among others.

Succeeding in the Wake of the Emergency

Telehealth can play a critical role in the current pandemic by reducing human involvement and shielding health staff from infection. This will involve measuring patients’ temperatures, disinfecting equipment, measuring specimen swabs and delivering much-needed psychological assistance to patients in isolation. Researchers are now beginning to illustrate the cyclical aspect of technology right after the recession. The COVID-19 contraction would accelerate labor-replacement automation as business sales see a fall. This might have arrived during the ‘cultural shock’ as automation eliminates low-skilled jobs.

Competitive Analysis:

Global telehealth market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telehealth market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Telehealth Market By Component (Services, Software, and Hardware), Mode of Delivery (Web-Based Delivery Mode, Cloud-Based Delivery Mode, and On-Premise Delivery Mode), End User (Providers, Payers, Patients, and Other End Users), and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

New Telehealth Market Development in 2019

In September 2019, Amazon.com, Inc., announced the launch of amazon care that will help their employees by meeting their needs as it include telemedicine and an online chat with nurse that will brings medication to the employee office or house.

Scope of the Telehealth Market

Telehealth market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC)as a part of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the telehealth market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. Based on mode of delivery, the market is segmented into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode, and on-premise delivery mode. The end-users covered for the report are providers, payers, patients, and other end users.

Telehealth is defined as an equipment type that is being used by physician to monitor distant customer and audio trips while maintaining a connection between caregivers and nurses with real time patient wellness information. Telehealth facilities can be provided using portable technology, digital data transmission, portable safety application and others.

Market Drivers

Increase in the elderly population is contributing to the growth of the market

Growing occurrence of chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the market

Developments in telecommunication structure is driving the growth of the market

Need for accessible possible treatments due to increasing medical costs is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Legality, secrecy, and security concerns is restricting the growth of the market

Narrow compensations in the U.S. is hindering the growth of the market

Slight or little alertness of telemedicine among developing country is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Best Buy joined partnerships with TytoCare, an Israeli-based telehealth firm, to deliver TytoHome equipment solely on the best buy page and in selected shops in Minnesota. For $300, Best Buy clients can now buy a portable evaluation tool that allows remote diagnosis of medical problems such as ear infections, fever, allergies, lower respiratory infections, and rashes, and advise the primary care physician at any moment, anyplace. This cooperation allowed businesses to launch an advanced item in the industry.

In January 2019, VRHealth announced the implementation of the first telehealth-VR medical system, which contains applications specifically intended for customers to use at home. VRHealth participates in AARP Innovation Labs. With this cooperation with AARP, VRHealth resides at the AARP Innovation Lab and integrates the key characteristics of its item into Alcove VR’s Health and Wellness segment, a virtual reality service that allows households to communicate regardless of cost, moment or movement limitations.

BROWSE RELATED REPORTS

North America Telehealth Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

North America Telehealth Market, By Component (Service, Software, Device), Service (Remote Patient Monitoring, Store-and-Forward, Real-Time Interactive), Delivery (On Premise, Cloud), Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Pathology, Dermatology, Neurology, Home Health, Primary/Urgent Care, ICU), End-Use (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Patients) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Europe Telehealth Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Europe Telehealth Market, By Technology (Hardware, Software, Telecommunication), Application (Tele-Cardiology, Tele-Radiology, Tele-Pathology, Tele-Dermatology, Tele-Neurology, Emergency Care, Home Health, Others), Service (Tele-Monitoring, Store & Forward, Real-Time Interactive), Delivery Mode (Web-Based, Cloud Based, Others), End Use (Tele-Hospitals, Tele-Homes, Others), Country (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market, By Hardware (Telehealth Monitors, Monitoring Devices), Software (Standalone, Integrated), Services (Remote, Real Time, Store and Send), Deployment (Web Based, Cloud Based, On Premise), End-User (Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Patients), Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027



