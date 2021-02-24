Global Telehealth Market Moving Towards Brighter Future||Chiron Health, Cisco, Biotricity, A&D company, Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Biotronik, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Global telehealth market is registering a healthy CAGR of 22.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing elderly population, growing occurrence of chronic diseases and developments in telecommunication structure.

Global healthcare is under continuous threat of rising chronic conditions and shortage of healthcare professionals in all developed countries. Telehealth is expected to offer the solution to this threat, owing to advancements in mobile technology telehealth now can be applied in multiple provider type with maximum integration. As key components of telehealth clinical monitors, peripheral devices are expected to form the key ingredients in telehealth market. As per a recent survey in U.S., published in American Journal of Critical Care healthcare professional believe that telehealth-ICU’s are improving the productivity of healthcare facilities. About 79% of the 1200 respondents agreed that telehealth improves patient care. In 2015, there were about 45 tele-ICU’s that connect more 200 hospitals and 6,000 beds in the U.S. It’s estimated between 800 to 1,000 nurse’s practice in tele-ICUs and another 16,000 interface with these units.

The biggest roadblock in the growth of telehealth market is no proper means of deliver physician reimbursements. According to a recent survey by Anthem and American academy of family physician’s, suggested that 9 out of 10 respondents agreed to use telehealth if they reimbursed properly. Also there are other hindrances in this market such as telehealth education; technological platforms and the lack of updated tools to support telehealth are resolved by healthcare industry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global telehealth market are Giffen Solutions, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Chiron Health, Cisco, Biotricity, A&D company, Limited, OSI Systems, Inc., Biotronik, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Global Media Group, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Resideo Technologies, Inc., Masimo., eVisit Telemedicine Solution, edgeMED Healthcare, INTeleICU, iMDsoft, InTouch Technologies, Inc., AirStrip Technologies., American Well, among others.

Market Drivers

Increase in the elderly population is contributing to the growth of the market

Growing occurrence of chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the market

Developments in telecommunication structure is driving the growth of the market

Need for accessible possible treatments due to increasing medical costs is propelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Legality, secrecy, and security concerns is restricting the growth of the market

Narrow compensations in the U.S. is hindering the growth of the market

Slight or little alertness of telemedicine among developing country is hampering the growth of the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telehealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telehealth development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The future aspects impacting the global Telehealth market in every possible way are also further discussed in the report. The market providers compete on the basis of innovation, reputation, pricing, service, promotion and distribution. The Telehealth market report has faced several phases after gathering the most important data from the research with facing the challenge of arranging it in a proper manner, which has made the analysis more efficient and effective.

Segmentation: Global Telehealth Market

By Component

Services Remote Monitoring Real-Time Interactions Store-And-Forward Consultations

Software Integrated Software Standalone Software

Hardware Monitors Medical Peripheral Devices Blood Pressure Monitors Blood Glucose Meters Weight Scales Pulse Oximeters Peak Flow Meters Ecg Monitors Other Medical Peripheral Devices



By Mode of Delivery

Web-Based Delivery Mode

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Mode

By End User

Providers

Payers

Patients

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Opportunities in the market

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Telehealth Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe. To get a comprehensive overview of the Telehealth market.

