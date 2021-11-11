Global Telehealth Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global telehealth market reached a value of nearly $83,076.2 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $83,076.2 million in 2020 to $319,192.8 million in 2025 at a rate of 30.9%. The telehealth market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 and reach $521,774.9 million in 2030.

The telehealth market consists of sales of telehealth services, software and hardware by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in providing clinical and non-clinical healthcare services and solutions digitally, for the smooth functioning of healthcare services.

The telehealth market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the telehealth market are Teladoc Health Inc, BioTelemetry, Inc., Icliniq, Siemens Healthineers, Doctolib

The telehealth market is segmented by type, by mode of delivery, by application, by end-user, and by geography.?

By Type- The telehealth market is segmented by type into

a) Software

b) Services

c) Hardware

By Mode of Delivery –

The telehealth market is segmented by mode of delivery into

a) Cloud-Based

b) On- Premise

By Application-

The telehealth market is segmented by application into

a) Telecardiology

b) Teledermatalogy

c) Telepsychiatry

d) Teleradiology

e) Telepathology

f) Telehealth

g) Others

By End-User- The telehealth market is segmented by end-user into

a) Healthcare Providers

b) Patients

c) Payers

d) Others

The telehealth market report covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global telehealth market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global telehealth market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

