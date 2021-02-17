Global Teleconsultation Market Is Slated To Grow Rapidly In The Coming Years ||Blue Sky Telehealth, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Eagle Telemedicine, Honeywell International Inc

Teleconsultation market is expected to gain market growth at a potential rate of 18.70% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.34 million by 2027. The increasing case of COVID-19 infections across the globe is the driving factor for the market growth.

The major players covered in the teleconsultation report are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, AMD Global Telemedicine, American Well, 3M, BioTelemetry, Blue Sky Telehealth, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Eagle Telemedicine, Honeywell International Inc, InSight, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, OBS Medical, SOC Telemed, Specialist Telemed, Teladoc among other domestic and global players.

Teleconsultation Market Scope and Market Size

Teleconsultation market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, delivery mode, technology and end-users. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on type, the teleconsultation market is segmented into tele-hospital and tele-home.

On the basis of component, the teleconsultation market is segmented into product and services.

Based on application, the teleconsultation market is segmented into teleradiology, telepsychiatry, telepathology, teledermatology, telecardiology and others.

On the basis of delivery mode, the teleconsultation market is segmented into web/mobile and call centers. Web/mobile is further segmented into telephonic and visualized.

On the basis of technology, the teleconsultation market is segmented into store and forward, real time and others.

Teleconsultation market is also segmented on the basis of end-users into healthcare facilities, homecare and others.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Teleconsultation market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for teleconsultation market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the teleconsultation market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Teleconsultation Market Country Level Analysis

Teleconsultation market is analyzed and market size information is provided by country, type, component, application, delivery mode, technology and end-users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the teleconsultation market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the teleconsultation market due to increasing demand for telemedicine in the region while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of rising demand for telemedicine and healthcare support and emerging economies including China and India.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

