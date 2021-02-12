Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Insights, Size Estimation, Research Insights, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2028

Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market Report Provides Future Development Possibilities By Key Players, Key Drivers, Competitive Analysis, Scope, And Key Challenges Analysis. The Reports Conjointly Elaborate The Expansion Rate Of The Industry Supported The Highest CAGR And Global Analysis. This Report Providing An In Depth And Top To Bottom Analysis By Market Size, Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors For The Creating Segment And The Developing Section Among The Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market. Market Expansion Worldwide With Top Players Future Business Scope and Investment Analysis Report

Global tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market is expected to rise considerably registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of geriatric population resulting in a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and need for better monitoring and medical service providing.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market are InTouch Technologies Inc., Advanced ICU Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., UPMC, Banner Health, Eagle Telemedicine, Apollo Tele Health Services, SOC Telemed, INTeleICU, iMDsoft, Inova, CEIBA-TELEICU, Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center, and Cerner Corporation.

Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market, By Type (Centralized Models, Decentralized Models, Other Models), Component (Hardware, Software), Type of Management (Intensivist, Open, Co-Managed, Open With Consultants, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tele-intensive care unit (ICU) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market

Tele-intensive care unit (ICU) can be defined as a monitoring system that involves remote monitoring of a number of ICU units from an operation center that oversees and records the patient data. The ICU installed besides the patient are connected to a network and monitored from a remote location. It improves the efficiency and provides better healthcare to the patients by providing redundant nature of healthcare services.

Market Drivers:

Rising levels of geriatric population resulting in a rise of prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand of remote patient monitoring and reduced workload for physicians and nurses is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Significant rise in cost of treatments of the patients due to the high cost of installation and usage of the units is expected to restrain the market

High maintenance and annual costs of ICU are also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market

By Type Centralized Models Decentralized Models Other Models

By Component Hardware Therapeutic Devices Communication Lines Computer Systems Physiological Monitors Display Panels Video Feed Medical Records Software

By Type of Management Intensivist Open Co-Managed Open With Consultants Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Advanced ICU Care announced the extension of its partnership with Koninklijke Philips N.V. This extension involves obtaining Philips’ technology for tele-ICU monitoring for different centers that Advanced ICU Care provides services from across the U.S.

In November 2017, Advanced ICU Care announced the initiation of a new operation center in Washington D.C., U.S. With this expansion, the company aims at providing extended service capabilities to a number of hospitals and health care institutions.

