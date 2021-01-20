Global Teeth Whitening Market In Depth Insight, Industry Opportunities and Investment Overview Growth & Research Finding TO 2027

Teeth whitening market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analysed the market to account to USD 9.60 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 6.32% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the teeth whitening market report are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., BRODIE & STONE, Procter & Gamble, GoSmile, LLC., GLO SCIENCE, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Church & Dwight Co., Inc, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and CCA Industries, Inc, among other domestic and global players.

Global Teeth Whitening Market Scope and Market Size

Teeth whitening market is segmented on the basis of product, application type and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

In October 2019, WhiteSmile brought a new technology for whitening of teeth with its advanced kit. The feature of the new kit includes water resistant, wireless and rechargeable. The gel is cruelty free, non sensitive and 100% vegan. There is also a dual light technology in the 16-bulb LED mouth device. The red light protects from sensitive gums, tooth decay, gum soreness and bad odour whereas blue light whitens the teeth in 10 minutes. WhiteSmile strives to provide a teeth whitening remedy that is not only safe but at the same time reliable in a short period of time.

Teeth whitening market is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device and other under product basis

Based on the application type, the teeth whitening market is segmented as in-office and at-home

On the basis of distribution channels, the teeth whitening market is segmented into offline sales and online sales

Teeth Whitening Market Development in 2019

In November 2019, Colgate-Palmolive Company announced the launch of at-home LED whitening device which provides charging case, rechargeable mouthpiece device and 10-day supply of teeth whitening serums which helps to increase whiteness by six shades which in a period of 10 days.

Scope of the Teeth Whitening Market

Teeth whitening market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) as a part of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the teeth whitening market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation.

The method of using chlorine or other chemicals for whitening teeth is teeth whitening while the chemicals used in teeth whitening together with the stains remove discoloration from the tooth surface. Teeth whitening is a very small field in the global market for oral care which provides gels, rinses, toothpaste, paint-on whiteners, chewing gums and stripes.

