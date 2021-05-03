Global Tea Market 2020: Industry Overview, Growth, Price Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Opportunities, and Forecast till 2025 – IMARC Group

The global tea market reached a volume of 6.4 Million Tons in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Tea is an aromatic beverage that is brewed by pouring hot water over cured leaves of the Camellia sinensis tea plant. The tea leaves are cultivated in various sub-tropical regions around the world. White, black, green and oolong tea are the most common types of tea available in the market. They are rich in essential oils, antioxidants, polyphenols and caffeine, and offer various health benefits, including weight management, maintaining bone health and reducing the risks of a heart attack.

Global Tea Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by increasing consumer preference for tea-based beverages over carbonated drinks. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the health benefits of green tea and organic tea variants, owing to their medicinal properties and diversified health benefits, is also providing a boost to the market growth. With an extremely high penetration rate in regions such as Asia and Europe, tea has emerged as one of the inexpensive and healthy beverages, which has consequently accelerated its acceptance and popularity across the globe. Other factors, including rising disposable incomes, product premiumization and the development of unique flavors, are projected to drive the market further.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Tea Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Tata Global Beverages (NSE: TATAGLOBAL)

Unilever (NYSE: UN)

Associated British Foods Plc. (OTCMKTS: ASBFY)

Taetea

Barry’s Tea

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.

Market Breakup by Type

1. Green Tea

2. Black Tea

3. Oolong Tea

4. Fruit/Herbal Tea

5. Others

Market Breakup by Packaging

1. Plastic Containers

2. Loose Tea

3. Paper Boards

4. Aluminium Tin

5. Tea Bags

6. Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

2. Specialty Stores

3. Convenience Stores

4. Online

5. Others

Market Breakup by Application

1. Residential

2. Commercial

Market Breakup by Region

1. China

2. India

3. Kenya

4. Sri Lanka

5. Turkey

6. Vietnam

7. Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

