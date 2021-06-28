Global Tea bag materials Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the Forecast Period Owing to the Growing Demand for Organic Tea Bag Materials in Regions like North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific

Global Tea bag materials Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the Forecast Period Owing to the Growing Demand for Organic Tea Bag Materials in Regions like North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific

Tea is the most commonly consumed hot beverage in the world. The English settlers in the commonwealth countries like Australia, India, Canada, etc., helped in the spread of tea consumption habits around the globe. Around 96% of the tea drinkers of the UK preferred using a tea bag as compared to loose tea leaves. The popularity of tea bags is emerging amongst the consumers due to their convenient packing, which has further promoted consumption of tea, especially while traveling. Promotion of loose-leaf tea bags among the hot beverage consumers, and the adoption of transparent pyramidal shape in tea bags is on the rise. The market participants are increasingly pushing towards the adoption of organic, environment friendly materials for the manufacture of tea bags. This was after concerns were raised regarding the use of polypropylene, which is a sealing plastic that is used to keep the tea bag intact. Polylactic acid is emerging as a preferred material for tea bag manufacturing. It is a thermoplastic that is obtained from fermented starch of plants such as corn, sugarcane, cassava, etc. Renewable materials ensure the complete composting of tea bags, and do not pose a threat to the consumer’s health. Ahlstrom-Munksjö, for instance, a Finland-based conglomerate, provides Bioweb and Fiber+, a renewable and certified compostable packaging material. These filters are specially designed to match the traditional heat-seal material to avoid health issues caused by the plastic material. Thus, the increasing promotion of renewable and compostable tea bag materials by the market participants is expected to propel the growth of the global tea bag materials market during the forecast years.

In terms of revenue, global tea bag materials market was valued at US$ 2,803.7 in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of tea bag materials market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Polylactic acid (PLA) adoption is increasing at a higher pace among tea bag manufactures. The market participants are replacing plastic with PLA as their primary tea bag packaging material.

Online sales channels such as IndiaMart and Alibaba are promoting the distribution of tea bag materials in the Asia Pacific region. These provide additional opportunities for the market participants to reach tea manufacturers in remote locations and expand consumer base.

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019. The largest market share is attributed to the added benefits offered by the leaf-tea among millennial. Estimate suggest that 98% of the tea brewed in the United States are through the tea bags. These factors are propelling the growth of tea bag materials market across the region. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to garner highest growth over the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the global tea bag materials market are Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Classic Industries, CORESHTECH, Fate House Pte Ltd, FuyangSensi Trading Co., Ltd, Motovotano, LLC., Nasa Corporation, NonWoven Network, LLC., P.H. Glatfelter Company, Shreeji Screen and Filters Private Limited., TeqNovo Inc., TERRANOVAPAPERS, TIANJIN GLORY TANG FIBER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Twin Rivers Paper Company, UNITIKA LTD., Yamanaka Industry Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang KAN Group Co., Ltd amongst others.

Global Tea Bag Materials Market:

By Material Nylon Muslin Polyester Cotton Paper Polylactic Acid (PLA) Others



By Fabric Type Mono-Filament Fabric Spun-Bond Nonwoven Fabric Others



By Tea Bag Shape Pillow-shaped Round-shaped Square-shaped Pyramid-shaped Others



By Sealing Type Heatsealable Non-Heatsealable Ultrasonic



By Sales Channel Direct Indirect



By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

