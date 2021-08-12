Global Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global tall oil fatty acid market is expected to grow from $802.58 million in 2020 to $821.50 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.36%. The growth in the tall oil fatty acid market is mainly due to the rising demand of tall oil fatty acids from the soaps and detergent sector and the cosmetics industry. The market is expected to reach $1,066.52 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.74%.

The tall oil fatty acid market consists of sales of tall oil fatty acids by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture tall oil fatty acids. Tall oil fatty acid (also known as liquid rosin or tallol) is a light-colored tall oil fatty acid obtained by fractional distilling crude tall oil. It is obtained from crude tall oil, a by-product of the Kraft paper pulping process and is used where long chain fatty acids are required, such as soaps & detergents, lubricants, fuel additives, paints & coatings, and plastics.

The tall oil fatty acid market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the tall oil fatty acid market are Kraton Corporation, Forchem, Harima Chemicals, Georgia Pacific, Kraton Corporation, Forchem, Harima Chemicals, Georgia Pacific, Eastman, Lascaray, Chemical Associates, and Univar Solutions.

The global tall oil fatty acid market is segmented –

1) By Product: Oleic Acid, Linoleic Acid, Others

2) By Application: Dimer Acid, Alkyd Resin, Fatty Acid Ester, Others

3) By End User: Soaps And Detergents, Plastic Additives, Coatings, Lubricants, Fuel Additives, Others

The tall oil fatty acid market report describes and explains the global tall oil fatty acid market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The tall oil fatty acid report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global tall oil fatty acid market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global tall oil fatty acid market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

