Global Synthetic Zeolites Market: Growth Analysis, Key Vendors, Emerging Technologies and Trends 2027| Top Players – BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Clariant AG, Tosoh Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co

Global synthetic zeolites market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.2 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising demand for synthetic zeolites from the detergent industry and significant usage of synthetic zeolites for catalytic cracking in the petroleum industry.

Significant usage of synthetic zeolites for catalytic cracking in the petroleum industry; this factor will act as a driver for the market in the forecast period

Increasing number of end-use industries for synthetic zeolites, will also help in the growth of market

Rising demand for synthetic zeolites from the detergent industry will also propel the market in near future

Growing demand for VOC adsorbents due to stringent regulations; this factor will also help in the market growth

Few of the major competitors currently working in the synthetic zeolites market are BASF SE, Honeywell International Inc, Clariant AG, Tosoh Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co., Union Showa K.K., Zeochem AG, KNT Group,Arkema S.A.,Pq Corporation, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Dalian Haixin Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Sorbead India, Rive Technology,Fujian Anten Chemical Co., Ltd., IQE Group and others.

In December 2017, Albemarle Corporation has expanded the product portfolio of their FCC category, by launching Granite, a new technology used in the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalyst market. The technology is based on binder/ novel matrix system. The products being introduced to the market under this technology include Denali, Everest and PEAK

In September 2017, BASF SE has expanded the production capacity of zeolite with the introduction of a new plant at Ludwigshafen, Germany. The new plant will produce emission catalysts for light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles that run with diesel. The specialty zeolites help in refining, petrochemical, and chemical applications. The facility will help BASF SE to grow in this market

By Function

Ion-Exchange

Molecular Sieve

Catalyst

Others

By Application

Detergent Builder

Drying, Separation

Adsorption

Catalytic Cracking

Specialties

Based on regions, the Synthetic Zeolites Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Synthetic Zeolites Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Synthetic Zeolites Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Synthetic Zeolites Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Synthetic Zeolites Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

