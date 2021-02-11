Global Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market Grow at a CAGR of 6.53% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Synthetic Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Market by Product (COPE, TPV, TPO, TPU, Styrenic Block Copolymers), Application (Advanced Materials, Industrial, Electronics, Medical, Construction, Footwear, Automotive), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



The global synthetic thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) market is expected to grow from USD 25.60 billion in 2019 to USD 42.46 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period 2020-2027. In 2019, with consumption of over 48% of the overall volume, Asia Pacific thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) market held the largest market. The primary users in the Asia Pacific region are Japan, India and China. In 2019, they accounted for over 91% of the regional share. In addition to automotive industry growth and extensive development in India and China, there is a growing electronic goods and footwear production in Southeast Asia, which is anticipated to propel the demand for TPE further in the Asia Pacific region over the years (forecast period).

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419173/request-sample

Key players in the synthetic thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) market are BASF, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, Dow Chemical, Huntsman, Evonik Industries, Bayer and LyondellBasell.

The product segment includes COPE, TPV, TPO, TPU and styrenic block copolymers. TPU is anticipated to show the highest share in the product segment over the forecast period. TPU has its thermal and acoustic insulation properties which in turn are leading for its demand in construction applications. The application segment includes advanced materials, industrial, electronics, medical, construction, footwear and automotive. The 2019 TPE global market represented a picture which depicted that automotive was the major contributor accounting for over 65% of share in TPE demand. A few factors which are believed to further complement the demand for TPE in North American market and subsequently global market over a forecast period are appropriate regulations which favour the use or consumption of thermoplastics.

Measures taken by the government to propel the growth of the market have driven key automotive OEMs to use plastics as a replacement to alloys and metals in automotive parts. To drive the plastics innovation further upwards in automotive manufacturing there is an Increasing consumer preference for high performance and lightweight passenger cars. Owing to the excellent chemical and physical characteristics of Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compared to thermoset plastics, consumers are highly inclined towards TPE. Similarly, the vast substitution rate of TPU & TPO in construction materials as an alternative to ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is further anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the coming years (forecast period).

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/synthetic-thermoplastic-elastomers-tpe-market-by-product-cope-419173.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com