Global Synthetic Monitoring Market Competitive Outlook and Economic Forecasting | CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.), BMC Software Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell (U.S.), Dynatrace LLC (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.) and More

Synthetic Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Industry Competitors: CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.), BMC Software Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell (U.S.), Dynatrace LLC (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), AppDynamics (US), New Relic, Inc. (US), Riverbed Technology(US), Splunk Inc. (US), Apica (Sweden), SCIVISUM LIMITED(UK), Catchpoint Systems, Inc (US), bitbar (Finland) , RIGOR (Georgia), Salesforce.com, inc (US), Broadcom (US), Catchpoint Systems, Inc. (US) and others.

“Product definition” Synthetic monitoring is a process of monitoring the applications by using robotic agents to simulate the real user’s interaction. It also includes testing of applications before launching it to the end-users. The synthetic monitoring tools have ​​HTTP, automatic cookie handling, cross platform support, load generation, response verification, an execution and monitoring console, real-time stats, GUI or console modes, custom timers, and others. It is widely applicable in banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, automotive, transportation, and logistics, media and entertainment, and others. Critical need for pro-active monitoring, and management of increasing complex applications may act as the major driver in the growth of synthetic monitoring market. On the other hand lack of expertise and skill set may hinder the market.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, The Carlyle Group acquired NCC Group. NCC Group is a global expert in cyber security and risk mitigation. The acquisition is focused to add “SaaS-based, user-centric application performance, and portfolio of blue-chip.

In Aug 2018, Novo Nordisk has acquired Bristol University’s Ziylo. Ziylo has developed synthetic molecules that are able to bind to glucose in the bloodstream. Focus of this acquisition is binding molecules discovered by the Ziylo team together with Novo Nordisk world-class insulin capabilities.

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market: Segment Analysis

Global Synthetic Monitoring Market By Component [Monitoring Type (API Monitoring, SaaS Application Monitoring, Mobile Application Monitoring, Web Application Monitoring), Services {Managed Services, Professional Services (Business Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training and Support Services)}], Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Model (Hosted, On-Premises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

