Global Synthetic Fabrics Market Research Report 2021
Global Synthetic Fabrics Market Research
Synthetic Fabrics research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
- Polyester Type
- Nylon Type
- Acrylic Type
- Rayon Type
- Spandex Type
- Others
Segment by Application
- Apparel
- Home Textile
- Industrial Use
- Others Application
By Company
- Far Eastern New Century
- Deyongjia Textile
- Yongtong
- Texhong Textile
- Reliance Industries
- Toray
- ShangTex
- Formosa Taffeta
- Luthai Textile
- Weiqiao Textile
- Jinsuo Textile
- Hyosung
- Shahlon
- Chinatex
- ECLAT
- Ruby Mills
- Chori
- Hongfa
- Georg+Otto Friedrich
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Synthetic Fabrics Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Fabrics
1.2 Synthetic Fabrics Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Fabrics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Polyester Type
1.2.3 Nylon Type
1.2.4 Acrylic Type
1.2.5 Rayon Type
1.2.6 Spandex Type
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Synthetic Fabrics Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Fabrics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Apparel
1.3.3 Home Textile
1.3.4 Industrial Use
1.3.5 Others Application
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Synthetic Fabrics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Synthetic Fabrics Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Synthetic Fabrics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Synthetic Fabrics Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Synthetic Fabrics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Synthetic Fabrics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Synthetic Fabrics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Synthetic Fabrics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Synthetic Fabrics Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
