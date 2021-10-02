Global Synthetic Dyes and Pigments Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global synthetic dyes and pigments market reached a value of nearly $53,946.4 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.9% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $53,946.4 million in 2020 to $58,613.2 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to reach $68,348.0 million in 2025. The global synthetic dyes and pigments market is expected to reach $80,990.7 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The synthetic dyes and pigments market consists of the sales of synthetic dyes and pigments by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture synthetic organic and inorganic dyes and pigments, such as lakes and toners (except electrostatic and photographic). Pigments that are obtained from natural minerals, as well as synthetic pigments, are included in this market. Artificial food-coloring is also included in this market. Synthetic dyes and pigments have applications in the manufacturing of almost all industrial products, paints and coatings and inks.

Some of the major players of the synthetic dyes and pigments market are BASF SE, The Chemours Company, Tronox Holdings plc, Venator Materials PLC, Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

The synthetic dyes and pigments market is segmented by type, by end user, by geography.

By Type –

The synthetic dyes and pigments market is segmented by type into

a) Synthetic Dyes

b) Synthetic Pigments

By End Use Industry –

The synthetic dyes segment is further segmented by end use industry into

a) Textile

b) Food and Beverages

c) Paper

d) Ink

e) Leather

f) Other Industries

The countries covered in the global synthetic dyes and pigments market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global synthetic dyes and pigments market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Executive Summary Report Structure Synthetic Dyes and Pigments Market Characteristics Synthetic Dyes and Pigments Market Product Analysis Synthetic Dyes and Pigments Market Supply Chain

