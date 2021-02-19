Global Synthetic Biology Market Is Projected To Witness Considerable Growth By 2027 ||Agilent Technologies, Inc., Novozymes, PRECIGEN: Advancing Medicine With Precision, GenScript, Twist Bioscience, Synthetic Genomics Inc

Synthetic biology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 30.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.63% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growing demand for fuel alternatives is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Synthetic Biology market report has right introduction that provides background information, target audience, and objectives. It also has qualitative research describing the participants in the research and why they are relevant for the business. A summary of the market data used to draw the conclusions and the research methods selected is also included in the report. In today’s fast-paced business environment, companies have to identify and grab new opportunities as they arise, while staying away from threats and adapt quickly. In order to always be a step further and make the right decisions, it is critical to have such market research report in hand to get the information needed and make important decisions with confidence.

The major players covered in the synthetic biology market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Novozymes, PRECIGEN: Advancing Medicine With Precision, GenScript, Twist Bioscience, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Codexis., Synthego, Eurofins Genomics GmbH, ATUM, TeselaGen., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs (UK) Ltd., Igenbio, Inc., Evolva, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation:Global Synthetic Biology Market By Tool

(Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology Kits, Synthetic Cells, Chassis Organisms, Xeno-Nucleic Acids), Technology

(Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering, Sequencing, Bioinformatics, Cloning, Site-Directed Mutagenesis, Measurement & Modeling, Microfluids, Nanotechnology), Application

(Medical Applications, Industrial Applications, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Applications), Products

(Synthetic DNA, Synthetic Oligos, Synthetic Genes, Software Tools, Chassis Organisms, Synthetic Clones, Synthetic Cells), Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)