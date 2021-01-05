Global Synthetic Biology Market Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2027||Agilent Technologies, Inc., Novozymes, PRECIGEN: Advancing Medicine With Precision, GenScript, Twist Bioscience
The Synthetic Biology market report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The Synthetic Biology Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Market currently, and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period of time. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Synthetic Biology Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.
Synthetic biology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 30.28 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 23.63% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growing demand for fuel alternatives is expected to create new opportunity for the market.
Segmentation:Global Synthetic Biology Market
By Tool
(Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, Enzymes, Cloning Technology Kits, Synthetic Cells, Chassis Organisms, Xeno-Nucleic Acids),
Technology
(Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering, Sequencing, Bioinformatics, Cloning, Site-Directed Mutagenesis, Measurement & Modeling, Microfluids, Nanotechnology),
Application
(Medical Applications, Industrial Applications, Food & Agriculture, Environmental Applications),
Products
(Synthetic DNA, Synthetic Oligos, Synthetic Genes, Software Tools, Chassis Organisms, Synthetic Clones, Synthetic Cells),
Country
(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Market Drivers:
Growing demand for protein therapeutics and personalized medicine and rising research in synthetic drugs & vaccines.
Increasing application of synthetic biology, rising investment in synthetic biology, less cost of the DNA sequencing & synthesizing and increasing R&D investment and activities
Market Restraints :
Rising concern associated with the biosafety & biosecurity and standardization of biological parts
Major Topics Covered in this Report:
Study Coverage
Executive Summary
Market Size by Manufacturers
Market Size by Type
Market Size by Application
Manufacturers Profiles
Production Forecasts
Consumption Forecast
Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
Key Findings
Appendix
