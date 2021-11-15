Global Synthetic Biology Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global synthetic biology market reached a value of nearly $8,640.0 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.3 % from 2020 to reach $28,910.0 million in 2025. The global synthetic biology market is expected to reach $61,591.2 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 16.3%.

The synthetic biology market consists of sales of synthetic compounds, technology, and related services. Synthetic biology is a field of biology which also involves engineering principles, whereby organisms are redesigned for useful purposes by engineering them to have new abilities. It can be used to harness the power of nature to solve problems in medicine, agriculture, and manufacturing.

The synthetic biology market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Novozymes A/S

The synthetic biology market is segmented by technology, by application and by product type.

By Technology-

The synthetic biology market is segmented by technology into

a) Nucleotide Synthesis And Sequencing

b) Bioinformatics

c) Microfluidics

d) Genetic Engineering

e) Others

By Application –

The synthetic biology market is segmented by application into

a) Pharmaceuticals And Diagnostics

b) Chemicals

c) Biofuels

d) Bioplastics

e) Other Applications

By Product Type-

The synthetic biology market is segmented by product type into

a) Oligonucleotides

b) Enzymes

c) Cloning And Assembly Kits

d) Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA)

e) Chassis Organism

f) Others

The synthetic biology market report describes and explains the global synthetic biology market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The synthetic biology report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global synthetic biology market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global synthetic biology market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

